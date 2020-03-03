AR Rahman & Ken Kragen Have An Interesting Idea On Climate Change Awareness

AR Rahman took to his social media account to announce his upcoming song ‘Hands Around The World’ for which he has joined hands with music manager Ken Kragen. Ken Kragen has been one of the driving forces behind “We Are the World” and “Hands Across America,” as it raised funds for hunger and homelessness in Africa and America.

Ken Kragen now intends to shift focus from hunger to climate change and raise funds as well as awareness about climate change. As reported by a leading media portal, AR Rahman is the creative driver on this upcoming song, the lyrics have been written by Stephen Schwartz, Julia Zuzanna Sokolowska, Daniel Caesar, and Kevin Doucette, and the song is expected to get ready by Earth Day, April 22.

Read | AR Rahman Reveals Michael Jackson Wanted To Make The 2nd "We Are The World" With Him

‘Hands Around The World’

Ken Kragen admitted that the reason why ‘We Are the World’ was a success was that it had big names attached to it. Therefore they are trying to gather well-known artists for this upcoming song to make it popular. It was revealed to a media portal that Natasha Bedingfield met with AR Rahman and hopped on board for the project.

Read | AR Rahman Shared His Idea And Inspiration Behind The Iconic Song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

The ambitious 'selfie chain'

In order to raise funds and awareness about climate change, the producers of the song along with Neil Morgan, who is an entrepreneur will introduce a selfie chain throughout the world. As reported to a media portal, the makers of the song would request fans to buy an app that will plant them at various places on the globe, virtually holding hands with fellow citizens or celebrities. They expect a billion people to take part in the ‘selfie chain’.

Read | AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Taslima Nasreen Criticising Khatija's Choice To Wear A Burqa

AR Rahman hopes to do something different and not just 'recreate something iconic'

AR Rahman opened up to a leading media portal and said that according to him there is a sense of boredom when someone talks about climate change or global warming, its like 'old news' to people. But he thinks that through music and through the activity of something one does creatively with augmented reality, it would seem exciting and create a whole new level of interest and engagement. He further added that they are trying to do something different and are not trying to recreate the iconic song as it is impossible to recreate something that is iconic.

Read | A.R. Rahman Songs Featuring Sukhwinder Singh That Are Still Adored By Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.