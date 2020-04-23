AR Rahman Launches 'Hands Around The Earth' Initiative On Earth Day, Releases Video Online

In order to raise awareness about the perils of climate change, Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman has joined hands with some of the world’s most notable musicians, visionaries and philanthropists for a global project titled, ‘Hands Around The World.’ The fundraising and technology initiative was officially launched on April 22nd, which marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The ‘Hands Around the World’ project sees the composer collaborate with ‘We Are The World’ creator Ken Kragen, tech entrepreneur Neil Morgan, as well as other renowned musicians and visionaries.

With the world under COVID-19 pandemic siege, this Earth Day project aims to put the spotlight on the need for people to stand by each other. ‘Hands Around the World’ is officially endorsed by the legendary record producer Quincy Jones and the primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, with support from top climate change scientists, NASA’s Thorsten Markus and leading climate specialist Professor Todd Crowley.

AR Rahman has expressed that he is hopeful the main message of climate awareness will be resonated through this project which combines music and technology. He also revealed that it had been a great experience for him to collaborate with incredible musicians from all around the world. Rahman also shared a video of the song through his Instagram account.

Support for Environmental Protection

Ken Kragen is famously associated with previous such campaigns like 'We Are The World" in 1985 where the music industry had come together in an outpouring of generosity in response to the tragic famine in Africa. The 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson had then created a beautiful song for this campaign. Ken Kragen had even been honoured with the 1985 United Nations Peace Medal for this project. Tech entrepreneur Neil Morgan has been the brain behind the app which is specially designed for this project.

To demonstrate support for environmental protection, the interactive smartphone app will allow people to download 3D volumetric captured celebrity holograms and take photos standing beside them holding their hands. It will then combine users’ photos with hundreds of millions of others to form a virtual selfie chain that will become the digital Hands Around the World. Users will be prompted to spread the word or make a donation towards ending the climate crisis.

