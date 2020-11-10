AR Rahman Takes Trip Down Memory Lane With 'throwback' Pic From Nagaland Visit

On November 10, 2020, AR Rahman took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of himself from his Nagaland visit. Feeling nostalgic, the singer captioned the picture as, "Throwback from the Nagaland visit" and gave credits to the photographer Ashik Mohammed. Many of his fans dropped red hearts and complimented him.

AR Rahman recalls his Nagaland trip with a throwback picture

The award-winning singer wore a black sweatshirt, brown jacket and black shades. He posed for the camera with a faded smile. The picture, however, has a blurred background. AR Rahman is known to frequently update his fans about his daily activities. A user commented, “Looking fresh sir!” with fire emoticons. While another user commented, “Thalaivaaaa”.

AR Rahman gives a peek into Daughter's Farishton

In another recent post, the singer-composer shared a trailer of his new animated single in Tamil and Hindi language in two separate posts. The song Farishton is composed by himself featuring his 23-year-old daughter Khatija Rahman lending her voice.

The song has spiritual calmness to it which will soothe our souls. The track is about the singer Khatija and brings out her character and her voice. The lyrics of the song are given by Munna Shoukath Ali. Previously, Khatija has released another single with the musician Ricky Kej in September 2020.

On October 25, 2020, AR Rahman shared a video of his conversation with V Dakshinamoorthy and Kaviko. He captioned the video as, “From my archives… Dakshinamoorthy Swamigal and Kaviko sharing wisdom! 2004.” Many of his fans dropped red hearts and called the veteran Carnatic composer Dakshinamoorthy ‘the great musician’. It is known that AR Rahman learned Carnatic music from Dakshinamoorthy as his father (also a composer) R. K Shekhar has been his assistant.

AR Rahman is a composer, singer and music producer who has given his voice predominantly in Tamil and Hindi movies. Rahman has won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and many more. The Indian government has also awarded him the Padma Bhushan. Rahman married Saira Banu and has three children- Khatija, Rahima and Ameen.

Image Source: A. R Rahman Instagram

