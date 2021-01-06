AR Rahman Trends On Twitter As Fans Pour In B'day Wishes For 'Mozart Of Madras'

AR Rahman celebrates his birthday today and his fans have been pouring wishes for the musical genius. The composer is known for his amazing musical compositions and soulful voice. Over the years, AR Rahman has delivered some of the most amazing music in films. Fans have loved his work and have been pouring wishes for the singer. The hashtag “Happy Birthday AR Rahman” has been trending all over Twitter as fans express their sincere wishes for the musical legend.

AR Rahman trends all over Twitter

A number of fans have been posting several fan-made images of the singer as a tribute to him on his birthday. Fans have also been sharing some snippets of his various compositions and songs which they have loved very much. Prominent actors and celebrities too have taken to Twitter to wish AR Rahman on his birthday by thus making it extra special. From South films to Hindi films, the singer has captured the hearts of fans through his soulful music through the years. AR Rahman turns 54 today and the fans of the singer have been celebrating his journey in the music industry.

Wishing you many more happy returns of the day sir & TQ for many milestones ❤️#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/nfvY2NdEpU — Omkarreddy789 (@omkarreddy789) January 6, 2021

Happy Birthday To Most Important Person In My Life, The #GodOfMusic @arrahman Sir ♥️🙏



Love You & Your Music Forever & Ever ♥️#HBDARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/0VCcWWtsc3 — Febinvadakkan (@Febinvadakkan2) January 6, 2021

𝑯𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝑩𝒊𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒅𝒂𝒚 to one of my most favourite, musical humans 🌈💥 @arrahman have the best year ever!! #wednesdaythought #HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/51rKlmY5SX — Manasi Scott (@ManasiScott) January 6, 2021

It's @arrahman's birthday and all we can say dil se is rehna tu hai jaise tu, and have a great one at the masti ki pathshala. Jai ho! #HappyBirthdayARRahman #HappyBirthdayLegend — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 6, 2021

Oscar winner

2 Grammy award

6 tamilnadu State film awards

British Academy of Film and Television Arts award

15 Filmfare Awards

17 Filmfare Awards South

Padmashree,padma bhushan

Happy Birthday Rahman sir

Who takes any type of lyrics and make them precious#HappyBirthdayARRahman pic.twitter.com/Qqaq14A34O — വിജയ വഴിയിൽ പെൻഗ്വിൻ കുഞ്ഞ്🐧🐧🐧 (@BugsBun123) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday to the living legend @arrahman Thank you for giving us so many memorable songs to cherish ❤️#HappyBirthdayARRahmanpic.twitter.com/lCNbVpyi77 — Chauncey (@Abazz_777) January 6, 2021

The tweets and messages by fans reflect the amazing journey AR Rahman had and the distance he has come. The uniqueness he brings to his music was celebrated in the tweets by his fans who shared short snippets of songs sung or composed by the singer. The singer came a long way since he debuted in 1992 with the film Roja. At the time, AR Rahman went on to win the National Film Award for Best Music Direction. He also won the Filmfare award for Best Music Director Tamil and was also listed in Time’s “10 best Soundtracks” of all time in 2005 for the same film. Over the years, AR Rahman went on to win many such laurels throughout his career including the famous Academy Award for Slumdog Millionaire. At the time, the singer won two Academy Awards, one for Best Original Score and the second for Best Original Song. His most recent work was last seen in the 2020 film Dil Bechara. His songs for the film garnered tremendous praise.

