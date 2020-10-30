Dhanush Shares A Photo With AR Rahman Hinting Of A New Collaboration

Tamil actor Dhanush is one of the successful artists in Kollywood. The actor has featured in big-budgeted Bollywood projects as well. The talented actor and singer have even voiced for many songs from his movies too. Recently, Dhanush shared a post on Instagram where he could be seen with the musical maestro AR Rahman. The duo is working together for the music of Dhanush's upcoming movie. Read to see the latest post that Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush shared a while ago with AR Rahman hinting about their new collaboration.

Dhanush and AR Rahman's songs

Dhanush shared a post on Instagram where he could be seen having a gala time with AR Rahman. He captioned his post saying "Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal." Dhanush is apparently lending his voice for a song in his upcoming Bollywood movie with director Aanand L Rai. Here is the post that Dhanush shared a while ago from a studio.

Dhanush and AR Rahman's collabs

Indian music composer AR Rahman, who has composed more than 200 songs in his career has collaborated with many famous actors and singers for his musical projects. One of the successful AR Rahman collaborations is the ones he did for Tamil actor Dhanush's movies. Dhanush made his debut in Bollywood with the film Raanjhanaa. The box-office hit film became popular for its storyline and music score which was given by Rahman himself. The songs including Raanjhanaa, Tum Tak and others topped all music charts for weeks. Another Dhanush and Rahman collabs were seen in the film Maryan.

The song Nenjae Yezhu featuring Dhanush and Parvathy Menon was one of the best songs of Rahman as it gained a massive number of views the day it was released on Youtube. Another song from the film named Innum Konjam Neeram was also loved by the fans alike. Another song of Rahman that topped the music charts was Kadal Raasa Naan. In 2013, the successful soundtrack of Maryan made it as the 'Best Soundtrack of the Year'. The duo has now collaborated again for a Bollywood project directed by the same director, Aanand L Rai, who last directed Dhanush in Raanjhanaa.

