Dhanush Starrer 'Naiyaandi' Shoot Was Completed In 48 Days? Know Trivia

Naiyaandi is a Tamil-language comedy film released in 2013. Written and directed by A. Sarkunam, it stars Dhanush and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles. Comedian and actor Soori appeared in the film when he was an emerging star. It was his first collaboration with Dhanush on the big screen. The movie has around 20 artists in it. There are a few details about the movie that many might not know about.

Naiyaandi movie was shot in 48 days?

One of the most talked-about Naiyaandi movie trivia is related to its shooting. The entire production of the film was wrapped up in just 48 days. It includes all the songs and fights sequences, reported IMDb. There are eight tracks in the project with the album composed by Ghibran. Dhanush sang a single Teddy Bear song.

Nazriya Nazim portrayed the female lead Vanaroja in Naiyaandi. The movie was released in her debut year as a leading lady, being just her third venture in Tamil Industry. The actor admits to being nervous in front of Dhanush, who had ventured into the industry for quite a long time. Nazriya credits Dhanush for making her feel comfortable on the sets and guiding her through the difficult scenes.

Naiyaandi plot shows a love story between a lamp shop owner and a BDS student. The boy finds his brother in love with his girl. It was based on the 1993 Malayalam film Meleparambil Anveedu and its 1995 Tamil remake Valli Vara Pora. The film got mostly negative reviews from the viewers and tanked at the box office.

Dhanush’s movies have received immense appreciation from the audiences. His work includes Kaadhal Kondein, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, 3, Maryan, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Anegan, Maari, Kodi, and more. Dhanush’s movies in Bollywood are Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. He has also appeared in the English-language film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir in 2017. His upcoming venture in Bollywood is Atrangi Re directed by Aanand L. Rai, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Nazriya Nazim appeared as a child artist in Malayalam film Palunku in 2006. She made her lead debut in 2013 with Maad Dad and was seen in Neram and Raja Rani in the same year. The actor has worked in movies like Salalah Mobiles, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Bangalore Days, Thirumanam Enum Nikkah, Trance, and others.

