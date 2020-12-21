Harry Styles' Co-star Chris Pine Heaps Him With Praise, Calls Him "professional"

Harry Styles and Chris Pine will be seen alongside each other in the film Don’t Worry Darlings, which has the fans of both the celebrities excited. Chris Pine has recently given an interview to Entertainment Tonight and heaped praises on all of his co-stars in the film, but has given a special shout out to singer Harry Styles. The actor has also opened up about the rest of the cast in this movie as well as his other upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. Have a look at what he has revealed.

Chris Pine heaps praise on singer and co-star Harry Styles

Chris Pine has spoken at length of having worked with his co-stars in the Don’t Worry Darlings cast. He began by talking about Florence Pugh and had a lot of nice things to say about her personality and acting talent. He even expressed about wanting to meet her parents as they have raised her well. He then came to his another massively popular co-star, Harry Styles. He began by saying that the singer is an absolute “delight”, also adding that he is one of the most “professional” people he has met.

He further continued his praises for Styles saying that he was extremely kind and gracious, and also that he was “stunned” by him. “Off-the-charts cool” is a final term of praise that he used on the singer. He then went to talk about the cast being “great” and that he has been “lucky” to work with them. Talking about the director of the film, Olivia Wilde, he said that she is aware of “what she wants”, with the experience of shooting the film being wonderful. The Don’t Worry Darlings cast includes himself and Harry Styles, along with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Gemma Chan as well.

Meanwhile, Chris Pine is now gearing up for his upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984, in which he has reprised his role of Steve Trevor, who is a love interest to the character of Wonder Woman. The film will release on the day of Christmas, i.e., December 25. He has also appeared in other films such as Unstoppable, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit and many more.

