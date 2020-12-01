Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Dating? Recent Reports Confirm Rumours

Rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating have sprung up again and this has been confirmed by a source close to the two, reported People. The couple was also recently spotted having dinner together in Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend. Read ahead to know more about the couple:

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dating rumours have once again been ignited. The duo has also been doing many interviews to promote their brand. The rumours have also been afloat since Rihanna broke up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel three years ago. A$AP Rocky is also featured in Rihanna's brand 'The Fenty Skin campaign'. The two have also been often spotted together and many friends of the couple have added that they have seen the two often, though the news still needs to be confirmed by the couple.

Rihanna is known for keeping her private life hidden. Before Hassan Jameel, she was dating Chris Brown and was subjected to domestic abuse. She also dated Drake on and off after that, according to the report.

In terms of her recent work, it was rumoured that Rihanna was going to soon release a new album in 2018. Then the singer confirmed that an album would drop in 2019 but that it was a reggae project. In August 2019, many media outlets announced that Rihanna and co-songwriters Collin Edwards, Monique Lawrence, and Alexander Ogunmokun registered a song titled "Private Loving" with the music publishing organization BMI. This was a clear indication that the singer would release a new album. But the rumours died down when the singer announced that the album was not going to launch.

Coming on to Rakim Athelaston Mayers, on May 25, 2018, Rocky released Testing. The project was well-received by fans and debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200, becoming A$AP Rocky's third consecutive top-five album on the chart. On August 28, 2019, A$AP Rocky released his music video called “Babushka Boi.” The music video was quite well received.

Promo Pic Credit: A$AP Rocky & Rihanna (fan page)'s Instagram

