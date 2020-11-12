Cardi B To Rihanna: Here Are Celebs Who Got Into Cultural Appropriation Controversies

Over the years many prominent celebrities have embroiled themselves in cultural misappropriation controversy. Be it for donning traditional clothes or hairstyles, a few advertisements or outfits have previously angered netizens at large. Here’s a look a few controversies that sparked major headlines in the past related to culture.

Cardi B

Bronx rapper Cardi B is facing censure for dressing up as the Hindu goddess Durga in an advertising campaign for her new collection of trainers with Reebok. Pictures of the rapper posing as the goddess Durga holding a red pair of trainers in her hand while her arms in eight different positions have gone viral on the internet. The advertisement has sparked outrage in the Hindu community who are condemning her for her actions.

Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana ðŸ¤ (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020

ALSO READ| Poonam Pandey Controversy: Goa Police Inspector Suspended For Allowing The Photoshoot

Rihanna

Savage X Fenty owner and musician Rihanna previously took to Instagram to issue an apology to the Muslim community on October 6 after being censured for using a song that had a recitation from Islam’s sacred hadith. For the unversed, hadith is a written record of action and sayings of the Prophet Mohammad and his closest companions. In Islam, the hadith’s textual authority is preceded right after the holy Quran.

ALSO READ| Rihanna Issues Apology For 'unintentional' Offense Made Against Muslim Community

Kylie Jenner

Fashion photographers the Morelli Brothers took to Instagram to show off the results of their photoshoot with Kylie Jenner. In the image, Kylie wears a pale green top with a green flannel button-up shirt. Her two blonde ponytails were arranged in small twists. The photo angered many who felt Kylie was appropriating an African-American hairstyle, with some commentators calling the family "desperate" to be Black. Kylie removed the photo from her own Instagram, but the Morelli Brothers left it up.

ALSO READ| Times When Michael Bay Hit The Headlines; Megan Fox Controversy To 'Songbird' Criticism

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj had faced accusations of cultural appropriation after she donned an Asian-inspired outfit for her performance on 2018 Saturday Night Live. The rapper wore a traditional East Asian outfit and she was flanked by Asian backing dancers, and the backdrop of the stage featured an Asian-style pavilion. But the performance soon proved problematic for viewers, who questioned whether Minaj was appropriating Asian culture. Take a look at it here:

I wouldn’t care as much about appropriation of Asian culture if Asian culture was represented in American culture by Asian actors more. Instead, it’s used as set dressing (and frequently fetishized). Nicki Minaj’s performance on @nbcsnl is a prime example. — Megan Shitama Weston (@meganshitama) May 20, 2018

why is no one talking about nicki minaj’s blatant cultural appropriation??? — janae (@janaexmiller) May 20, 2018

ALSO READ| Cardi B's Homage To Maa Durga Stirs controversy, Netizens Find It 'highly Offensive'

(Promo Image Source: Cardi B and Rihanna official Instagram handle)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.