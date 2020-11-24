Is Rihanna Starring In The 'Black Panther' Sequel? Rumours Have Fans 'shook'

Black Panther is a sci-fi action film made by Marvel films, with the character of Black Panther appearing outside in its own spin-off films as well. After the unfortunate death of Black Panther's lead Chadwick Boseman during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the sequel of this film has been put on hold. However, there have been some rumours doing rounds that pop star Rihanna might be included in the star cast of the Black Panther sequel which has left the fans excited and hyped up. Here is what happened.

Rumours of Rihanna starring in Black Panther sequel get her fans all excited

While the fans of both Marvel films and the pop star Rihanna haven’t received any good news throughout the year, the buzz around the pop star has gotten her fans all hyped up. The rumours of Rihanna possibly joining the cast of the Black Panther sequels have been doing rounds on social media and her fans are unable to contain their excitement.

A handle on Instagram, theshaderoom, has uploaded an image which indicates that Rihanna might be a part of the Black Panther sequel and wrote in the caption, “#Wayment, when you google #BlackPantherII cast, #Rihanna pops up 🧐👀 Let me find out!”

So why am I jussst finding out that Rihanna is listed as a cast member in Black Panther II 😧 — the sun’s daughter🌞 (@ephrata) November 22, 2020

I think the theory is she is going to play Storm 🌪⚡️🌪 — pats stone (@spaceman__) November 22, 2020

Currently shook because @rihanna is listed as a cast member for Black Panther II. 😵😳🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/9C7smbjpM5 — Kaylyn Maher (@KaylynMaher) November 22, 2020

Her fans on social media immediately took to sharing their excitement at the possibility of the pop star joining the cast of the sequel. One of the netizens wrote on Twitter, “So why am I jussst finding out that Rihanna is listed as a cast member in Black Panther II”. While another netizen tweeted, “I think the theory is she is going to play Storm.”

Various kind of such excited comments started surfacing after this rumour started growing more and more on social media. Various theories and guesses started doing rounds about the Marvel character that Rihanna would portray if she will in fact star in the sequel of Black Panther.

Earlier this year, the death of Chadwick Boseman on August 28 sent shockwaves to the world of cinema and the fans of Marvel films all over the world. Millions across the world including the celebrity friends and colleagues of Chadwick Boseman paid tributes to him on social media. There has been no word about the sequel of Black Panther from the authorities at Marvel Studios or from Rihanna on this matter.

