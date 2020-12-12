Sam Smith Accepts Shawn Mendes' Apology Note, Says "We Are All Growing"

Sam Smith has responded to Shawn Mendes accidentally using the wrong pronoun while addressing him during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020. The 28-year-old musician responded and said words that indicate that they have no hard feelings towards Mendez. The apology came after the demands from Sam Smith's fans regarding the same. The image that can be found below has been sourced from Sam Smith's Instagram account

Also Read: 'Should Apologise': Fans Slam Shawn Mendes For Using Incorrect Pronouns For Sam Smith

Check it out

Also Read: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Release 'The Christmas Song', Reveal Dog Tarzan Directed It

It so happened that Shawn Mendes accidentally misgendered Sam Smith at the time of announcing their arrival after his set during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020. Throughout Mendes' time on the platform, he kept referring to Mendes him/he/his while Sam Smith's pronouns are Them/They. Fans of Smith were quick to point out the mistake on Mendes' part. In response, the musician, who has given multiple musical hits and billboard toppers for weeks at end, posted the above apology message.

As one can see above, Mendes is apologising for his on-platform mishap and implied that it was an honest mistake on the singer's part. He has also promised that a mistake like that won't happen again. He ended his apology note by adding that Sam Smith is, in fact, one of the funniest people he has ever met and is sending them an abundant amount of love. To the same, Sam Responded by implying that all is forgiven and everybody is learning the notion of being a non-binary individual. Sam Smith, too, is a non Binary person and the correct Sam Smith's pronouns are Them/They.

Sam Smith's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at 19.4 million and has posted approximately 226 posts so far. The above number is a signifier of the fact that mostly, they like to upload their posts themselves on their social media. Most of Sam Smith's Instagram photos are of them making appearances in various places, their selfies and the hilarious skits and sketch videos that are made by them.

Also Read: Justin Bieber Clarifies His Statement 'Who Is Shawn Mendes?'; See Here

Here are a few of those images:

Also Read: Shawn Mendes And Justin Bieber Kick Off AMAs By Performing Their New Track 'Monster'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.