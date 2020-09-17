Are YBN Cordae And Naomi Osaka Dating? Learn More About The Tennis Player

In the past few years, the rising tennis sensation Naomi Osaka has been making headlines due to her incredible wins on the court. However, it seems as though aside from her amazing tennis game Naomi has also been focusing on her love life. The 22-year-old professional Tennis player Naomi Osaka who represents Japan in the tennis world has been linked to American Rapper YBN Cordae. Read on to find out, “Are YBN Cordae and Naomi Osaka dating?”

Are YBN Cordae and Naomi Osaka dating?

The 2020 US Open tennis tournament began on Monday, August 31. Tennis fans were excited to see the exceptionally talented players gracing the court this season, in spite of the absence of champion players like Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu. Naomi Osaka was one of the players treating fans with some good game this season. Despite only seven years of professional playing experience, Naomi boasts an impressive record of five titles of the WTA.

In the 2020 US Open tennis, 22-year-old Osaka set up a final showdown with Victoria Azarenka after defeating Jennifer Brady in the semi-final. Fans were thrilled to see that during her match with Brady, she rumoured boyfriend YBN Cordae was passionately cheering for her. This year fans were not permitted to see the game live from the court but players were allowed to bring one guest to cheer them on. Hence, Naomi chose her new man as her guest.

The couple appears to be dating and deeply in love from the pictures they have posted on their Instagram handle. However, according to Elle, the pair has been secretly dating since 2019. Naomi Osaka and her new boyfriend YBN Cordae have been notoriously secretive about their relationship. The couple rarely posts pictures with each other on their social media handles.

What do we know about Naomi Osaka’s Boyfriend?

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend, YBN Cardoe was born Cordae Dunston in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Reports in Elle suggest that Cardoe’s family later moved to Suitland, Maryland. The 23-year-old Rapper picked an early interest in music and grew up listening to music from artists such as Nas, Talib Kweli, Rakim, and Big L. In 2018 the airing rapper dropped out of Towson University and claimed college that he had only enrolled there to make his mom happy. Cordae who was 19 at the time moved to Los Angeles shortly after and started his music career by performing under the stage name, Entendre.

While his initial years in LA were filled with struggles the 23-year-old rapper gained some popularity when he released the creative remixes of old school classics such as Eminem's 1999 hit song My Name Is. He even also released a response to J.Cole's single 1985. YBN Cordae’s claim to fame came when the videos of the two remixes were uploaded to the "WorldStarHipHop's" YouTube channel, and as expected they went viral. He subsequently changed his stage name to YBM Cordae and the rest is history.

{Promo Image Source: YBN Cordae & Naomi Osaka (Official Instagram)}

