Ariana Grande And Mikey Foster Fuel Rumours By Enjoying A Date Night At Disneyland

Ariana Grande looks like she is finally ready to make her relationship status public for her excited fans. Recently, Ariana was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Mikey Foster. Two of them were pictured enjoying a date night in Disneyland. The Grammy winner Ariana and her Social House collaborator fuelled the romance rumours by strolling around arm in arm. The rumoured couple were seen at Ariana’s one of the favourite places, Disneyland. The couple were accompanied by a group of friends.

According to a media report, Ariana was seen in deep conversation with her female friend while Mikey was glued to her side with her arm folded in hers as they strolled along behind a VIP guide at the Happiest Place On Earth. If media reports are to be believed, Ariana stayed close to Mikey throughout the night and never kept her hands or arms off of him. The pair were seen enjoying many rides at Disney Park including the new attraction, StarWars Galaxy's edge. The group was also seen enjoying Guardians of the Galaxy quite a few times before heading out after spending around two hours in the park.

In September last year, Ariana’s brother Frankie confirmed that she was dating Mikey Foster by saying that his partner Hale Leon and he would often go on double dates with Ariana and Mikey. However, he later confirmed that his sister was not in a relationship with anyone. Ariana herself fuelled the rumours by posting Mikey’s picture last summer and captioned it with a heart emoji. Ariana Grande collaborated with Mikey's band Social House for her track Boyfriend, and the band co-produced Ariana's single, Thank u, next.

Before Mikey, Ariana has dated SNL star, Pete Davidson. The two had a whirlwind engagement and a very public split in 2018. She also jokingly said that she will stay single for 2019. Since then the singer has kept her personal life under the wraps.

