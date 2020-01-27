From Ariana Grande To Justin Bieber, 2020 Is The Year Of Musical Comebacks, Find Out Why

The first month of 2020 is already coming to an end and the music industry within such a short span of time has witnessed some major comebacks. Right from Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber. These comebacks were some of the most highly anticipated comebacks in the music industry.

Apart from the artists themselves, the fan armies also played a major role in the entire comeback. Take a look at how 2020 is already the year of comebacks in the music industry.

JB to Ari 2020 is the year of comebacks

1. Demi Lovato at Grammys 2020

This list would have been incomplete without mentioning Demi Lovato. A few weeks back, the Recording Academy took to social media and announced that Demi Lovato is set to perform at the Grammys 2020. The moment the news broke, Demi’s fan army took control and #DemiIsComing instantly started trending worldwide.

Demi Lovato’s Grammys 2020 marked her first performance post her drug overdose nearly two years back. Demi’s performance was welcomed with open arms at the Grammys 2020 and went on to receive a standing ovation as she performed her brand new single Anyone.

2. Ariana Grande’s Grammy snub

Ariana Grande's powerful vocals were the talk of the town in 2019. Her singles 7 Rings and Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored and her entire studio album Thank U, Next was a chartbuster. Even though the Sweetener singer delivered this chart-topping album Ariana Grande witnessed major snubs at the Grammys 2020 as she went home empty-handed even though she was nominated for five awards. But Ariana Grande’s Grammys 2020 performance was no less than a comeback and a jab at this major snub by the Recording Academy.

3. Selena Gomez’s 'Rare' and AMA

Selena Gomez in the last few years has been making headlines more for her personal life rather than her career in the music industry. But, Selena Gomez left everybody mesmerised as she took centre stage at the AMA’s and performed her two brand new singles Look At Her Now and Lose You to Love Me back in 2019. She then went on to become the first chart-topping artist of the new decade with her comeback album Rare.

It’s officially out! Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love 🦋🌈💫 pic.twitter.com/VorKTweFYF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 22, 2020

4. Justin Bieber says 'Yummy'

Justin Bieber’s last album Purpose was undoubtedly a chartbuster. But then just like his ex Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber’s personal life also witnessed major media scrutiny. So Justin Bieber’s brand new track Yummy was a major comeback for the Sorry singer.

Special shoutout: Lizzo

Lizzo did not exactly have a comeback in 2020. But in 2019, her previously released songs Truth Hurts and Good As Hell became sleeper hits and topped the Billboard 100 charts two years later after its initial release. She also marked her Grammy debut this year with a banging performance and took home a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

