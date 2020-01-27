Ariana Grande Gets Emotional After Her Grammys 2020 Performance

Ariana Grande set the stage on fire at the Grammys 2020 with a brilliant performance. After her great performance, the singer had to hold back her tears because of the kind of appreciation she received by the audience. Ariana Grande kick-started her performance with Imagine, which she sang with a live orchestra behind her.

As per reports, the song is believed to be dedicated to the late Mac Miller, whom she dated before his death in the year 2018. Her performance followed Ariana changing her black gown into a pair of quirky pyjamas as she sang the classic song My Favourite Things and her number 1 hit 7 Rings. Ariana Grande was then seen performing with dancers on a bedroom set which was inspired by the Sound of Music.

Ariana Grande concluded her Grammys 2020 performance with an emotional version of her hit number Thank U, Next. The singer changed the lyrics of the song from ‘I’ll be thanking my dad because he is so awesome’ to ‘I’ll be thanking my dad because she grew from the drama’. Ariana changed the lyrics of the song to honour her dad Edward Butera, who was sitting in the crowd.

As per reports, Ariana Grande fell out of touch with her father in the year 2013. However, the duo seems to have rebuilt their relationship over the years. After her Grammys 2020 performance, the singer was overwhelmed by the reactions of the audiences. She was so touched that she had to hold back her tears.

Watch Ariana Grande's Grammys 2020 performance here:

One of the best voices of our time. Period. #ArianaGrande hits the #GRAMMYs stage!!! pic.twitter.com/aWt1UFAPee — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

Ariana Grande changed the lyrics to “my dad is awesome” 😭😭😭😭#Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/89C4DLEjZ0 — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

