Is Ariana Grande Featured In The Background Of Mac Miller's Latest Song?

The massively popular and talented artist Mac Miller, unfortunately, passed away back in September of 2018. However, much to the delight of his fans, Mac Miller's family has now posthumously released his last unfinished album, Circles. The album was released worldwide on January 17, 2020, and was polished with the help of artist Jon Brion.

Circles also serves as a companion album to Swimming, which was the last album Mac Miller had released before his death. The album has already started to rank on the music charts. Interestingly, it seems that fans of the artist might have found a special tribute from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande. Many fans are convinced that they can hear Ariana performing in the background of the song I Can See.

Fans believe that Ariana Grande is singing in Mac Miller's new song, I Can See

In one of Mac Miller newly released songs, I Can See, a soprano voice can be heard in the background of the chorus. Many fans are now convinced that this voice belongs to none other than Ariana Grande, who was once Mac Miller's girlfriend. Fans are currently flooding social media with questions, asking Ariana Grande for confirmation about their suspicions.

@ArianaGrande if that’s you on “i can see” please tell me because i’m sobbing rn. — richard (@richxrdmxnker) January 17, 2020

were those ariana’s backing vocals in i can see? — 𝔸𝕝𝕚𝕔𝕖 ⧖ (@betteroffneedyy) January 17, 2020

IS THAT REALLY ARIANA IN THE BACK OF I CAN SEE BC I AM CRYING — 𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐬 (@sugaaharry) January 17, 2020

However, Ariana Grande has remained completely silent on the topic and has not even denied these speculations. However, she did like the tweet that announced the album's release. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller relationship began back in 2012.

The two soon started to work together on music projects and went public with the romance back in 2016. However, in May of 2018, Ariana broke off her relationship with Miller due to his substance abuse problems.

