Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion And Doja Cat Collaborate For ’34+35′ Remix; Watch

Ariana Grande is one of the most celebrated artists in the music world and all her albums and songs are highly loved by her fans. As the artist recently dropped a hint about her upcoming song and that too in collaboration with two more artists, they were all eager to listen to her new song and get to know with whom she will be collaborating. As Ariana Grande finally announced the release of her latest song, ‘34+35’ remix, all her fans jumped with joy. They were even delighted to see with whom she collaborated for ‘34+35’ remix. Let’s listen to Ariana Grande’s song and see with whom she collaborated for it.



Ariana Grande recently released the remix version of her song 34+35 from her sixth studio album, Positions, and collaborated with two of the spectacular artists namely Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. It was a few hours before the release of the song that Ariana Grande took to her Instagram handle and unveiled the names of her collaborators. The song begins with Ariana Grande singing while Doja Cat follows her in the second verse. Megan Thee Stallion can be heard in between rapping.

Ariana Grande begins the song with the lyrics,”You might think I’m crazy, The way I’ve been cravin’ If I put it quite plainly. Just gimme them, babies, So what you doin’ tonight? Better say, “Doin’ you right”. Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight”

Later in the song, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande sing their lines one after the other and even jam together on the lyrics, "I want that six-nine without Tekashi. And I want your body and I make it obvious. Wake up the neighbours, we got an audience. They hear the clappin’, but we not applauding them. Six o’clock and I’m crushing."

Next comes Megan Thee Stallion's rap lyrics, "Rock you like a baby but you know I’m bout to keep you up/ Welcome to my channel and today I’m bout to teach you somethin'/I can make you pop, legs up like a can-can/Wake the neighbours up, make it sound like the band playing." The song finally ends with a chorus sung by Ariana Grande.

The fans of Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion loved the song and showered love and praises on them. Have a look at some of the reactions by the fans after the release of the remix version.

Also Read Bidita Bag Turns Singer, Shows Gratitude To Farmers In India With Tunes Of 'Jingle Bells'

Also Read On Zayn Malik's Birthday Today, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Better' Singer's Songs

Ariana Grande’s songs

Ariana Grande’s songs are a huge hit among her fans and always receive an immense amount of love from the fans. Some of Ariana Grande’s songs include Almost Is Never Enough, Bad Decisions, December, Get Well Soon, Love Me Harder, Love Language, Side To Side, etc.

Also Read Does Jimin From BTS Wear Glasses? Here's The Reason Why 'Lie' Singer Wears Glasses

Also Read Little Mix Reveals That They Will Be Releasing Their Upcoming Music As A Trio; Read More

Image Source- Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.