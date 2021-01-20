BTS' RM Loves Listening To 'refreshing' Ariana Grande's Songs While Working Out

BTS fame RM aka Kim Nam-Joon, during his first VLive session of 2021, candidly spoke about his new fitness regime. While doing so, the rap monster also unveiled that he loves listening to Ariana Grande during his work out session. As translated by wisha (@doyou_bangtan), there are many songs on RM's workout playlist, of which, he prefers listening to Positions by Ariana.

Although, the musician also listens to male rappers but after a while, it gets 'exhausting' for him. At such times, listening to something ‘refreshing’ as Ariana Grand featuring good beats and rhtym is ‘preferable’ for him. Apart from her, BTS’ RM loves listening to The Weeknd and Oasis as well. Shedding light on his new fitness regime, the musician unveiled that he works out four to five times a week.

Not only this, but he has continued to maintain his fitness routine from the last six months. Nam-Joon added that he began working out to be more ‘healthy and strong’. During the interaction, the rapper revealed that he has opted for a diet plan as well. His diet concentrates on reducing the intake of carbs in his body. As per the fan translation, Kim Nam-Joon is not only doing weights but also adding activities like box jumping, running and more in his workout plan.

While concluding the VLive session, RM spoke about his wish for meeting the BTS fan army this year in person. He said that last year was just ‘enough’. Now, he wishes to see ‘fans in person and meet them in person’. RM has also requested Big Hit to help him reach the BTS fan army if the situation doesn’t get better this year.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Bangton Boys broke several records by delivering hit tracks including Dynamite in 2020. Back in October, the septet also hosted a two-day virtual pay-per-view concert, namely Map of the Soul ON: E, which broke their own world record for Most viewers for a paid virtual concert live stream. Another lead single, Life Goes on, also topped the music charts.

