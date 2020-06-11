Ariana Grande Buys A New House, Becomes Neighbours With Keanu Reeves And Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Grande has been putting her quarantine time to use by doing some real-estate shopping. The singer now owns a mansion in one of the most popular streets in Hollywood hills. Her modern-style abode is about 10,000 square feet and comes with a pool. With a huge mansion, the singer has also got star neighbours like Leonardo Dicaprio and Keanu Reeves.

Ariana Grande is now neighbours with Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio

The house reportedly cost her about $13.7 million and comes complete with all kinds of luxury amenities an A-lister like her could want. The mansion features four bedrooms and four baths. Her master bedroom suite takes up an entire floor of the house. It comes with a massive space to organise a walk-closet for the singer's wardrobe needs. It also has several other places where she can easily get ready for events.

Despite the amusing structure and design that the house offers, this purchase comes as a surprise for the 26-year-old singer. This is rooted in the fact that the house does not have much privacy. The main entrance of the house sits close to the street which is merely inches away from cars and pedestrians.

The place may not be huge when it comes to outdoor space, but it has a huge L-shaped pool on the south side of the main floor. It also has several patio areas enough to fit luxury sofas. It also comes with an expansive kitchen with custom cabinets and a double-sided fireplace for the living room.

According to reports, the house has been on and off the market for about two years now. Although it was never occupied, it completed its construction back in 2018. The house went on the market with a price of $25 million and gradually dropped to $17 million. Finally, it was bought by Ariana Grande for $13.7 million. The property was reportedly developed by the now-defunct group Woodbridge and a Ponzi scheme fronted by Robert Shapiro.

Even with a heavy drop in its price, Ariana Grande's house still sits as one of the most expensive houses to be sold in Hollywood Hills this year. It comes with a great neighbourhood pocket, not only with Keanu Reeves and Leonardo DiCaprio but it is also home to many Walmart heiresses. It is set above LA's iconic Sunset Strip and is situated on the Bird Streets.

