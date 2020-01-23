Ariana Grande Shares Pic With BTS Without Yoongi; Fans Trend 'WHERE IS YOONGI' Worldwide

Ariana Grande met BTS at the rehearsals of Grammys 2020. Ariana shared a picture on January 23rd, 2020 and Twitteratis lost their calm. She was seen posing in a black and white picture alongside six members of BTS-RM, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook. Fans were curious to know where Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, was.

It is confirmed according to official reports that Ariana Grande and BTS both will be performing at the next edition of Grammys. However, the focus of fans was, where rapper Suga or Yoongi was. Twitter saw #WHEREISYOONGI in worldwide trends after fans start asking several questions related to the picture.

#WHEREISYOONGI trending:

Snippet Credits: Twitter

Here is what Ariana Grande shared:

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

Fans had questions regarding BTS and Ariana Grande posing together without Yoongi:

Ariana: look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)



ARMY's: WHERE IS YOONGI!?



Ariana: ……@BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/AwH02W4ipF — Nʏʟ⁷;🇬🇹 나 일리 (@Girl_ofHoseok) January 23, 2020

Some ARMY made this, sorry I don't know who, jist found it on weverse 😂😂

But

WHERE IS YOONGI trending made my day 😂😂 #WhereIsYoongi



Love y'all 💜 pic.twitter.com/WLp8Sdl4iD — Shruti (@yugenmeraki) January 23, 2020

*YOONGI DOESNT SHOW UP ON ONE PIC*



EVERYONE: “WHERE IS YOONGI”

pic.twitter.com/rakE81r1An — steph ⁷ (@hopeworldtv) January 23, 2020

armys: WHERE IS YOONGI???!?!



yoongi in the back doing his mots 7 review:



pic.twitter.com/qGuO3hZwET — ⁷ (@jjkcatharsis) January 23, 2020

WHERE IS YOONGI?



It's clearly there 😂 pic.twitter.com/2xooY55giC — KTH⁷ [BUSY] (@TAEHYUNGNOTE) January 23, 2020

abro hilo de memes de

"where is yoongi" pic.twitter.com/kYL4ZXCb9T — -`, zare (@zarenrb) January 23, 2020

WHERE IS YOONGI?



Yoongi is saving the world pic.twitter.com/ajVDpzRStz — ᴛᴀᴍ⁷ (@kthmiroh) January 23, 2020

