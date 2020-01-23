Ariana Grande Shares Pic With BTS Without Yoongi; Fans Trend 'WHERE IS YOONGI' Worldwide

Ariana Grande met BTS at the rehearsals of Grammys 2020. Ariana shared a picture on January 23rd, 2020 and Twitteratis lost their calm. She was seen posing in a black and white picture alongside six members of BTS-RM, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook. Fans were curious to know where Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, was.
It is confirmed according to official reports that Ariana Grande and BTS both will be performing at the next edition of Grammys. However, the focus of fans was, where rapper Suga or Yoongi was. Twitter saw #WHEREISYOONGI in worldwide trends after fans start asking several questions related to the picture.
look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020
Also Read | Is Ariana Grande Featured In The Background Of Mac Miller's Latest Song?
Ariana: look who i bumped into at rehearsal :)— Nʏʟ⁷;🇬🇹 나 일리 (@Girl_ofHoseok) January 23, 2020
ARMY's: WHERE IS YOONGI!?
Ariana: ……@BTS_twt
pic.twitter.com/AwH02W4ipF
Some ARMY made this, sorry I don't know who, jist found it on weverse 😂😂— Shruti (@yugenmeraki) January 23, 2020
But
WHERE IS YOONGI trending made my day 😂😂 #WhereIsYoongi
Love y'all 💜 pic.twitter.com/WLp8Sdl4iD
Who did this??hakajhksjsjj#BTS— eecea_ (@KimTae_tae11) January 23, 2020
WHERE IS YOONGI pic.twitter.com/GZNXxLTMFk
Also Read | Ariana Grande Confirmed That BTS' Jungkook Visited Her Concert In 2019
*YOONGI DOESNT SHOW UP ON ONE PIC*— steph ⁷ (@hopeworldtv) January 23, 2020
EVERYONE: “WHERE IS YOONGI”
pic.twitter.com/rakE81r1An
Also Read | Ariana Grande Confirms Returning To Grammy 2020, Post Ugly Spat With Organizers Last Year
armys: WHERE IS YOONGI???!?!— ⁷ (@jjkcatharsis) January 23, 2020
yoongi in the back doing his mots 7 review:
pic.twitter.com/qGuO3hZwET
Also Read | Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'
WHERE IS YOONGI?— KTH⁷ [BUSY] (@TAEHYUNGNOTE) January 23, 2020
It's clearly there 😂 pic.twitter.com/2xooY55giC
abro hilo de memes de— -`, zare (@zarenrb) January 23, 2020
"where is yoongi" pic.twitter.com/kYL4ZXCb9T
WHERE IS YOONGI?— ᴛᴀᴍ⁷ (@kthmiroh) January 23, 2020
Yoongi is saving the world pic.twitter.com/ajVDpzRStz
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.