Ariana Grande Shares Pic With BTS Without Yoongi; Fans Trend 'WHERE IS YOONGI' Worldwide

Music

Ariana Grande met BTS at the rehearsals of Grammys 2020. She shared the meet-up picture without Yoongi in it. Here are some hilarious fan reactions.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande met BTS at the rehearsals of Grammys 2020. Ariana shared a picture on January 23rd, 2020 and Twitteratis lost their calm. She was seen posing in a black and white picture alongside six members of BTS-RM, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Jungkook. Fans were curious to know where Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, was.

It is confirmed according to official reports that Ariana Grande and BTS both will be performing at the next edition of Grammys. However, the focus of fans was, where rapper Suga or Yoongi was. Twitter saw #WHEREISYOONGI in worldwide trends after fans start asking several questions related to the picture.

#WHEREISYOONGI trending:

where is yoongi

Snippet Credits: Twitter

Here is what Ariana Grande shared:

Fans had questions regarding BTS and Ariana Grande posing together without Yoongi:

Published:
