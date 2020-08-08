Ariana Grande Shares Rare Pictures From Her Vacation In Utah, Check Photos

Singer Ariana Grande recently shared pictures from her vacation in Utah. The popular resort which was recently visited by the Kardashians has become a hotspot for the celebrities to enjoy some downtime. Ariana Grande took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from her getaway with her fans. She also revealed that her boyfriend Dalton Gomez accompanied her to the lavish resort as well. Check out the picture shared on Ariana Grande's Instagram.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Romantic Trip To Utah With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande's bikini photos

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ BTS Video Reveals She Scratched Ariana Grande By Accident

Sharing pictures of the night sky and the flora and fauna, Arianna Grande also shared rare bikini pictures of herself from the vacation. The singer wore a pistachio green colour skimpy bikini as she soaked up the sun on a vacation. Grande made heads turn as she shared the aesthetic pictures on her social media. She also shared a black-and-white picture of herself cuddling up to her new beau.

Arianna Grande made her relationship with Dalton Gomez official in the music video Stuck with You. She made her relationship Instagram-official when she shared pictures of her celebrating her 27th birthday last month. Dalton, who is a luxury real estate agent, celebrated his birthday on August 7.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Shares An Adorable Poolside Photo With Her Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana shared an adorable post wishing her baby and her best friend on his birthday. She also concluded the post saying that she loves him. She also hilariously shared the picture stating what their kids would look like. She posted a series of black-and-white pictures with her beau and referred to him as her ‘fav part of all the days’ in the adorable birthday post.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told them that Ariana and Dalton are in a 'really good place'. However, the source also mentions that Ariana has been hesitant about making a relationship public as she has seen how her previous relationships have worked out. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been spending their quarantine together in Los Angeles. The source mentioned that the lockdown has given the couple an opportunity to spend quality time together.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez's Cute Instances That Show Their Relationship Timeline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.