From 'Senorita' To '7 Rings': YouTube's Most Watched Music Videos Of 2019

YouTube has evidently become the prime platform for artists to share their talent with the whole world. Almost every mainstream music artist globally uses the platform to give fans free access to their music and music videos. Now, as the year is coming to an end, YouTube has revealed the list of top 10 music videos from 2019. Check out the list below:

Top music videos globally

Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma (Video Official) ROSALÍA, J Balvin - Con Altura (Official Video) ft. El Guincho Anuel AA, KAROL G - Secreto Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin –-China (Video Oficial) Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny -No Me Conoce (Remix) Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita Maari 2 - Rowdy Baby (Video Song) | Dhanush, Sai Pallavi | Yuvan Shankar Raja | Balaji Mohan BLACKPINK - ‘Kill This Love’ M/V Billie Eilish - bad guy Ariana Grande -7 rings

In 2019, Daddy Yankee's Con Calma music video topped the list of the most-watched videos of 2019. India also made its presence felt in the top music videos list with Dhanush's Rowdy Baby music video from the film Maari 2 which landed on the seventh position. Though Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Señorita is sixth on the list of most-watched music videos, it was the most liked video of the year gaining a whopping 13 million likes. Read the list of most liked music videos globally below.

Most liked music videos globally

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita BTS - Boy With Luv feat. Halsey’ Official MV BLACKPINK - ‘Kill This Love’ M/V Billie Eilish - bad guy Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Ariana Grande - 7 rings Lil Dicky -Earth (Official Music Video) Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma (Video Oficial) j-hope ‘Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)’ MV Vaaste Song: Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi | Nikhil D | Bhushan Kumar | Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru

