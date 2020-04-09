Katy Perry Begs Ariana Grande To Keep Her Natural Curly Hair After 'quarantimes'

Ariana Grande recently showed her naturally curly hair to the world. Fans have been obsessed with her natural look and were seen in awe of her. Now her latest natural curls have grabbed her fellow artist, Katy Perry’s attention who wants her to keep the look. Read to know more.

Katy wants Ariana to keep her curly hair

Ariana Grande has more than 175 million followers on her Instagram handle. She recently shared a video in which she is seen popping her natural hair. The 7 rings singer’s hair appears in her signature half-up, half-down look and her curls fall past her shoulders. The 26-year-old artist used her hands to twirl her ringlets and was gazing at the camera with a butterfly filter over her face.

The Hot n Cold singer, Katy Perry commented “Keep this look after quarantimes pls” on Ariana Grande’s post. Cameron Dove commented, hair !! thriving ! and Hayden Williams stated that Grande should keep this hair for the next era along with a love eye emoji.

Ariana Grande first showed off her natural curly look on March 31, 2020. She shared a picture on Twitter, where her messy black curled hair can be seen. Fans and family showered their love on her tweet, with her mom, Joan Grande saying that her natural hair/curls are a world of its own and more praises.

get a load a dis pic.twitter.com/2SPx6f3fbA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 30, 2020

your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you... — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 30, 2020

Beyond stunning — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 30, 2020

Ariana Grande is seen spending her quarantine time watching films and making videos. She has shared a few of her dubbing videos on different scenes of various films. She also sang for her fans and urged them to stay at home.

Katty Perry took the internet by storm as she revealed that she is expecting a girl with her fiancé, Orlando Boom. The couple was expected to exchange vows in summer in Japan. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, they have pushed the date ahead.

