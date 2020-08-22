BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Announce New Single Title, Ariana Grande Also Has A Part To Play

One of the most popular K-pop band, BLACKPINK is back with the second phase of their three-part hiatus. While everyone has been guessing the name of their mystery collaborator for their second single, it was revealed to be Selena Gomez. Recently, the singers announced the name of their collab single. It seems Ariana Grande also has a part in it. Here's what this is about.

BLACKPINK's collaboration with Selena Gomez also includes Ariana Grande

In an Instagram conversation, BLACKPINK revealed that the title of their collaboration with Selena Gomez is called Ice Cream. The poster for the song was also flashed across showing an interesting and eye-grabbing pink, ice cream. The poster also had quite a retro feel to it especially with the font of the letters.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez shared an adorable photo where she can be seen having an ice cream. Adding a caption to the post, Selena also announced the release date of the song. She wrote, "Ice Cream ðŸ¨ @blackpinkofficial ðŸ¦SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon... August 28". Take a look:

However, this is not the only good news for BLINK and Selenators (fans of BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez respectively). Taking to her Instagram story, Ariana Grande revealed that she will help create the next summer BOP for Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK.

She wrote, "Proud of the squad and so proud of this!!! So much love for this team and these ladies!!!!" tagging BLACKPINK, Selena, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet and Mr. Franks. Selena also shared the story on her Instagram thanking her for it.

Meanwhile, here's a look at BLACKPINK's Ice Cream poster in pink. Earlier, they had also posted another poster with two stick ice creams fused together. On the sticks, the pink one had BLACKPINK's name and the orange one had Selena Gomez's name. Take a look at this here:

Earlier, BLACKPINK had released How You Like That music video which created a storm on the internet. The music video became popular within hours and grabbed three Guinness Book of World Record titles like Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, and Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours. Fans went into a frenzy over the news and hailed their favourite K-pop idols on social media.

