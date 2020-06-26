Arjun Kanungo And Sonal Chauhan Collaborate For A Soulful Love Ballad 'Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi'

Singer Arjun Kanungo is back with a new song titled, Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi. The soulful track also features actor Sonal Chauhan alongside the singer. The track has been directed by Keyur Shah and has been reportedly shot entirely on an iPhone. The song revolves around a couple and their tryst with the varied shades of their relationship.

Song penned by Mayur Puri

The soothing voice of Arjun coupled with the heart-warming lyrics penned by Mayur Puri may make this song, the love ballad of the year. Not to forget, Arjun Kanungo and Sonal Chauhan share romantic chemistry in the song. Their endearing act in the music video makes it nothing less than a visual delight. Arjun recently revealed the song to a daily.

Arjun Kanungo on the romantic ballad

Speaking about the song to a leading daily, the singer said that the song, Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi is a ballad of longing, love, and separation. Arjun Kanungo further added that they thought that it would be ideal to showcase the struggles of a relationship and how against all the odds, the journey is still beautiful. The singer added that this track has been extremely compelling for him to work on and that everyone had to work on it entirely on their own, given the pandemic situation. He also added that he was happy to collaborate with Sonal Chauhan for the song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kanungo is all set to make his Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the film Radhe. In an interview with a daily, the singer revealed that Salman personally chose him for the role. Explaining the incident he said that the actor had called and asked him to meet. Arjun added that he went to his house and even without asking Salman about his role, he immediately agreed to do it. Later, when he actually went on the sets and got his script, he got to know what his role was. He also termed his role, ‘a difficult one’. The singer had further added that the film is his first acting endeavour and it is no less than a dream debut.

