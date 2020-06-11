Sonal Chauhan Nails The Halasana Pose In Her Latest Instagram Post; See Pic

During the global pandemic, many celebrities have been resorting to yoga to find peace. One such actor is Sonal Chauhan who has often been spotted posting pictures and videos of herself spending time doing yoga amid the lockdown. Sonal recently posted a picture of herself nailing the "halasana" pose on her Instagram. Check out here-

Sonal Chauhan nails the halasana pose

Sonal Chauhan is very active on social media. She has been constantly posting about how is spending her time in quarantine, and motivating people to do something productive. One thing that has remained constant throughout her social media feed are her on-point yoga poses. On June 11, 2020, Sonal Chauhan took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself nailing the "halasana" pose, wearing a white colour two-piece gym set. Sonal Chauhan also explained the benefits and methods to do the pose, through her caption.

As the actor posted the picture, it went viral in no-time. The picture set the internet on fire and received more than 14,000 likes in just a few minutes. Fans also spammed her post with comments of appreciation and praises.

Another regular yoga follower in Bollywood is Malaika Arora. On June 9, 2020, Malaika Arora took to her official social media handle in order to post a picture of herself doing the halasana pose. She was seen wearing a blue colour two-piece gym set.

If you too feel inspired by these Bollywood divas to try this Yoga pose, here we mention steps on how to perfect this Yoga Posture:

How to do Halaasan?

Lie on your back with your palms facing the ground.

Take a deep breath in and with that exhale, press your palms into the floor and raise your legs towards the ceiling.

For added support, you can place your hands on your lower back.

You can also bend your knees if you’re losing balance.

Slowly & gradually, try touching your feet to the ground behind.

Breathe slowly. To come out of the post, slowly release your hands from your back and bring your feet flat on the ground.

There are also a number of yoga postures which can be performed before Halaasan to prepare the body for this complex posture. These include Poorva Halasana or the preliminary plough pose, Sarvangasana and Setu Bandhasana. Similarly, there are some yoga postures which can be done post-Halaasan for added benefits like Bhujangasana and Pavanamuktasana.

