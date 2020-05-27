Arjun Kanungo Talks About His Debut And His Experience With Salman Khan In 'Radhe'

Singer Arjun Kanungo is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in the movie Radhe. The singer recently spoke about his experience working with Salman Khan. He also commented on how he is spending time amid lockdown.

Arjun Kanungo in an interview with a leading daily was asked about his first debut film and how he got the film. To which, the singer revealed that Salman Khan personally chose him for the role. Explaining the incident he said that Salman Khan called and asked him to meet. Arjun Kanungo added that he went to his house and even without asking Salman about his role, he agreed to do it. Later when he went on the sets, got his script, and that was when he got to know what his role was. He also called his role, ‘a difficult one’.

Also Read| Salman Khan's Radhe demands Rs 250 cr for OTT release? Here is the truth

Talking about the film Radhe, he said it is his first acting endeavour and it is no less than a dream debut. It is a big film with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and others. Even though his part is small, the scale and the backdrop of the film make it a dream come true, added the singer. Furthermore, Arjun Kanungo was quizzed about how he felt on the sets. The actor replied that he was not at all intimidated. Instead, there was a different vibe. Arjun Kanungo mentioned that Salman Khan is very inspiring and makes everyone feel comfortable.

Also Read| When will Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' release? Answers trade analyst

Arjun Kanungo further talked about how he shifted gears from singer to an actor. He said that he wanted to be an actor and took training in acting school in New York. However, when he came back to India he was signed by a music label and so his acting career took a back seat. When the Fursat singer was asked about his career till now and how difficult it to mark as an independent singer, Arjun Kanungo said that his debut song was Khoon Chusle in Goa Goa Gone.

Also Read| Arjun Kanungo calls his role in Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' difficult

He said that when it released, he thought his life would change and he would get opportunities to sing professionally but nothing of that sort happened. Later, he got another track Baki Baatein Peene Baad with Badshah. It was a hit but still, even after that, it took a while for him to register himself as a hit musician. He added that when his first single Fursat was released, it was the exact moment when his life changed. People started recognising him and he started having fan pages.

Talking about how he is dealing with the nationwide lockdown, Arjun Kanungo said that it is getting on his nerves. He wants to go out, meet his friends, and work. He mentioned that he misses performing and he is also waiting for his debut movie which was scheduled to release on Eid.

Also Read| Arjun Kanungo's father passes away, singer posts a heartfelt tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.