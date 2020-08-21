Arjun Kanungo And Carla Dennis Share Their Experience Of Fighting COVID-19; Watch

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who has recently taken to YouTube and other social media platforms to share content different from his staple music brand like vlogs, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. Arjun recently shared a vlog of he and his girlfriend Carla Dennis expressing their journey of being diagnosed with the virus and about their recovery.

In the 13-minute-long video, Arjun and Carla revealed in detail how they went through the testing and hospitalization for COVID-19. Check out the video below -

Arjun Kanungo's COVID-19 experience

Arjun started off the video by saying that he and his girlfriend Carla were 'literally' isolated for six months and limited going out and took all precautions but it did not save them from the virus. The couple still cannot figure out where exactly they could have possibly caught COVID-19. The couple has not figured who could have been the first out of the two to get the virus, but Arjun stated that he was the first one to show symptoms.

The first symptom of COVID-19 experienced by Arjun was fatigue, the singer later compared the fatigue of COVID being similar to malaria. The alarming symptom for Arjun was the loss of taste and smell which made him certain that he has caught the virus.

Surprisingly, both of them got their COVID-19 tests which came back negative. Whereas, Carla's second test too came back negative even though she was showing symptoms, according to Arjun. After an extensive CT scan, it was revealed that Carla may have COVID pneumonia which is a much intense adversary for the body to deal with, as compared to Arjun's COVID-19 flu-like symptoms. While the couple has recovered now, in the video, Arjun can be seen saying that he is somewhat relieved as the scare of COVID-19 has gone down substantially for him.

In the video, Carla has said that she was discharged from the hospital a few days back. Arjun had taken to his Instagram a week back and shared a photo of him along with Carla as they posed for a selfie in the hospital. Check out Arjun Kanungo's adorable in-hospital selfie with girlfriend Carla Dennis below -

