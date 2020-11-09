Armaan Malik wins 'The Best India Act' for his single 'Control' at MTV Europe Music Award

Singer Armaan Malik brought fame to the country after he bagged MTV Europe Music Award for 'The Best India Act' for his single Control. The 25-year-old has cemented his position in the South Asian music industry, and this accolade catapults Armaan's position further as a multilingual singer-songwriter in the global music circuit. The singer took to his social media handle and shared a picture while thanking his fans for the love and appreciation that was showered by them on his single.

Armaan Malik bags MTV Europe Music Award for his single

In the picture, Armaan can be seen standing on his balcony while facing the sun while in the second snap, he can be seen making a goofy face while rejoicing over the good news. Apart from sharing the pictures, he even penned a lengthy note while explaining his emotions behind the big win. In the beginning, the Tere Mere singer wrote that he had the most unreal year so far and this win just made it better. He further wrote that “Control is my debut English single and to have received this kind of love, support, and recognition at a global level so early on in my journey makes me really emotional.”

Armaan who has impressed with his phenomenal singing talent thanked his fan clubs across the world who voted for him and without whom this victory could not have been possible. Armaan, at last, concluded the post and wrote that the love showered by them on him, makes him feel like the luckiest guy on the planet. “This win is dedicated to all the young Indian musicians who dare to dream and work hard to make them come true, this is for you. Dream on,” he wrote in the end.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Armaan Malik, Ali Fazal Say 'keep Calm' As Mumbai Faces Power Cut

Read: MTV Europe Music Awards Best India Act: Armaan Malik, Prabh Deep & Others Bag Nominations

In a statement, Armaan said, "I have two singles that are in the pipeline and will release by the end of the year. One is in Hindi and the other is in English but I can't reveal much about either at this point. I also have some international collaborations planned for 2021. So yeah, looking forward to a bunch of cool and exciting stuff." Apart from Armaan, the South Korean pop group BTS won a leading four awards including best song for Dynamite and best group at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday night, while Lady Gaga took the best artist prize. BTS also picked up the best fans and best virtual live for Bang Bang Con.

Read: Armaan Malik Strums An Acoustic Version Of BTS’ Dynamite, Says ‘it Is Stuck In My Head’

Read: MTV Europe Music Awards: BTS, Lady Gaga Win Big, Cardi B And Coldplay Follow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.