Armaan Malik Tops Billboard's Triller Global Chart, Says 'I'm Absolutely Over The Moon'

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik's new English single, 'How Many,' soared to the top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart, making him the first artist to have accomplished this feat twice in a year. The singer led Billboard's inaugural Top Triller U.S. and Global charts for three consecutive weeks with his quarantine-inspired song 'next 2 me.'

As quoted by Armaan Malik's PR team, the singer revealed, “I’m absolutely over the moon to know that another one of my singles has topped the Billboard-Triller charts!”

He added, “‘How Many’ is a very special track and it’s so heartwarming to see how well it has been received by the audience. This is just the beginning of a whole new phase in my career and I can’t wait to put out more new music for all my fans. 2021 is gonna be so exciting!”

About the song

The song, How Many, released on November 20, 2020. How Many is crooned by Armaan Malik, composed and lyrics are penned by Armaan Malik, James Alexander Gutch, Brandon Colbein, Natania Lalwani. The music video is produced by Shivin, Hashim Bachooali, Deepak Bhosle, and helmed by Shivin & Sunny. The song also arrived on the heels of his MTV EMA win as ‘Best India Act’. Armaan Malik embarked on a journey of writing and performing English music with his first single 'Control' that released in March and soon after, he went on to become the first Indian singer to be featured on the Spotify Times Square billboard in New York City.

Also read | Armaan Malik Shares Poster Of 'Veham', Expectant Fans Want To See His 'cameo' In The Video

About the singer

In the year 2020, Armaan Malik has gone on to give hit songs such as Bol Do Na Zara, Pyaar Manga Hai and many more. His song, 'Butta Bomma,' became the most popular Telugu song ever on YouTube, and his Hindi songs, 'Zara Thehro,' 'Veham,' and 'Beech Raaste,' continued to make him an effective multilingual singer.

The singer also goes on to enjoy a massive fan-following on his social media handles. Armaan also often goes on to connect with his fans by going live, sharing pictures, videos and sneak peeks into his personal and private life. Take a look at some of his recent pictures from his Instagram handle.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting For 'Doctor G', Says 'fell In Love With The Script'

Also read | David Warner Continues 'Butta Bomma' Love On Boundary Line, Singer Armaan Malik Reacts

Also read | Armaan Malik Corrects Netizen's English As A Response To His Sarcastic Jibe

(Source: Armaan Malik's PR/ Spokesperson)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.