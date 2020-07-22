Armaan Malik's Birthday Special Playlist: Top 5 Tracks One Must Listen On This Special Day

Armaan Malik is counted amongst the most successful young singers of the current times. The dapper Hero singer who marks his 25th birthday today is on cloud nine nowadays as his single Next 2 Me is topping the inaugural Billboard Triller U.S. & Global Charts. Armaan has not only managed to create a special niche for himself in the Hindi Film Industry but, his soulful tracks and charming personality has garnered a humungous fanbase. Talking about Armaan Malik's songs, they are blessed with melodious tunes and his tuneful voice makes them highly endearing. So on the occasion of Armaan Malik's birthday let's take a look at some of his most popular tracks and celebrate this special day. Have a look-

Armaan Malik's Birthday: Greatest Hits Of The Singing Sensation

1. ButtaBomma

Armaan Malik has not restricted himself to Hindi songs, his smashing hit ButtaBomma from Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has topped radio charts over weeks now. This AM track broke several records, with over 281 million views on Youtube. ButtaBomma is the latest addition to the greatest hits by Armaan Malik.

2. Ghar Se Nikalte Hi

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi is yet another special number from the list of hit Armaan Malik's songs. A music single by T-Series featuring Malik and Angel, singing the recreated version of the famous 90s track under the same title. Lyrics are by Kunaal Vermaa, the beauty of this soft song is its refreshing feel which instantly brings a smile on your face.

3. Bolo Do Na Zara

Next track in Armaan Malik's birthday special songs list is a highly celebrated track of the versatile singer. When you think about Armaan Malik's songs the first track which crosses your mind has to be Bol Do Na Zara from the movie Azhar. A highly melodious number composed by Armaan Malik's sibling Amaal Malik. Armaan gave this romantic songs such a magical touch with his unique style of singing that it became a chartbuster hit in no time.

4. Jab Tak

When talking about popular Armaan Malik's songs there's no way we miss out on this euphonious soundtrack from Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story titled Jab Tak. The song is penned beautifully by Manoj Muntashir. The way Armaan sang this musical number is simply spellbinding. His soothing voice is the highlight of this love track showcasing the blooming romance between the lead pair in the film.

5. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

Another track this totally deserves a place in this Armaan Malik's birthday special songs list is Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. The impressive playback, intense lyrics and impactful performances by Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta made this single a magnanimous hit. A super catchy track with a feel-good vibe attached to it, thus, listening to this track is a must on the occasion of the Armaan Malik's birthday.

