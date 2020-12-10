Armaan Malik Shares Poster Of 'Veham', Expectant Fans Want To See His 'cameo' In The Video

The 'Butta Bomma' fame, singer Armaan Malik shared a picture of his newest song's poster on his official Instagram handle on December 10, 2020. The post features lead actors Sakshi Malik and Asim Riaz, along with the Veham release date of December 14, 2020. Armaan Malik's new song has begun gaining popularity just minutes after being announced on his Instagram. The director for the video song is Ashish Panda, while the lyrics and music are from Rashmi Virag and Manan Bharadwaj respectively. Fans are greatly looking forward to Asim Riaz's video with Armaan Malik being the playback singer. The singer tagged all the contributors to his Instagram post and expressed his excitement through the caption. Here is the post that attracted the lovers of Armaan Malik's songs.

Armaan Malik's Instagram Post

Presented and produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Armaan Malik's new song 'Veham' is being eagerly awaited. The singer added a hashtag with T-Series' managing director Bhushan Kumar's name. As the Veham release date approaches, the excitement exhibited by the cast, the makers of the song and the audiences at large keeps increasing. Fans can't wait to hear Armaan Malik grace Asim Riaz's video with his enchanting voice. In the caption for the Instagram post, the singer wrote that the track being released was supposedly a "song for the hopeless romantics out there". The special effects show a faded picture of Armaan Malik in the background of the poster, and the singer is looking downwards, giving the poster a spellbinding vibe.

Reaction from the Fans

Fans and followers of Armaan Malik's songs have posted comments full of heart and kiss-face emojis as reactions to the Veham poster. Their enthusiasm is as high as to looking forward to seeing Armaan Malik himself in the music video. "Will you also feature in the video, like a cameo?" a fan inquired. Other fans posted comments expressing how they were "eagerly waiting" for the singer's soulful voice to flow into the song and enchant them. They admitted being "super excited" about the song, and also shared encouragement for the actors in the music video.

Armaan Malik on the Work Front

Apart from posting light-hearted and humorous pictures of himself on Instagram, the singer is currently seen promoting his new song Veham. Additionally, he will also be the playback singer in Munna's upcoming Telugu movie 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. However, the singer has not announced any concerts to be held in the recent future.

