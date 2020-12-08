Asim Riaz drops breath-taking first poster of next music 'Veham' with Sakshi Malik

Actor Asim Riaz recently treated fans with the poster of the upcoming song Veham featuring Sakshi Malik. The actor is set to hypnotize his fans with his charismatic looks with his next song which will release on December 14. In the poster, fans can see the leading girl Sakshi hugging Asim from behind whereas the latter looks a bit surprised.

Asim Riaz shares new poster

The picture is indeed warm and the backdrop of it looks royal. Not to miss, we also get a glimpse of Riaz's super toned body. Asim shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “This first glance of my new song #Veham is here! How excited are you about this? Song out on 14th December! Stay tuned!"

The song is sung by singer Armaan Malik. Asim’s lady love Himanshi was the first one to take over the comment section as she posted a series of comments under the post. With every comment, she just expressed her love towards the actor with several heart-shaped, heart faced emoticons. Armaan Malik also commented under the post with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Apart from the two, several fans of the actor also expressed their likeness towards the poster. One of the users wrote, “Wow such a lovely poster.” Another user wrote, “Love this poster.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Really excited for this one.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ I have marked the date on my calendar for the song.”

Earlier, the actor shared a series of pictures of his encounter with DJ Snake. Both the artists were spotted in Dubai together and the post was captioned 'Top Secret'.Ever since then, fans have been speculating whether the two are all set to collab over the music. In the first picture, both the artists are seen sitting on stairways together. Asim was sporting an all-black outfit and DJ Snake was seen in a black t-shirt and black checkered pants. DJ Snake also has a finger on his lips in the post. The other two pictures are also quite similar and showcase both the artists in different locations. Asim Riaz has also been seen in many music videos. He was seen in Khyaal Rakhya Kar music video. The song was sung by Preetinder and also featured Himanshi Khurana. The song featured lyrics by Babbu.



