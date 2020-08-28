Armaan Malik Strums An Acoustic Version Of BTS’ Dynamite, Says ‘it Is Stuck In My Head’

BTS’ Dynamite song has received over 223 million and counting viewers since it released and Bollywood singer and composer Armaan Malik is one of those viewers. Over time Armaan Malik has been an ardent listener of K-pop as per reports, and there were speculations that he might collaborate with EXO group. The singer had revealed in a Twitter post that BTS’ J-Hope is his favourite. Malik is not new to the K-pop world, as per his interactions on Twitter.

Personality wise I think J-Hope seems like a super fun guy 🤙🏻 https://t.co/QxfPQCZUBo — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020

Armaan Malik shares an acoustic version of BTS' latest song

This time as well, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram and Twitter to express his love for BTS’ Dynamite song. He shared a 19-second video covering the hook lyrics of the song. This is the first time that he was seen singing a cover for a K-pop song. The Indian singer’s voice went well with the acoustic version, as per many fans. His video received over 23K likes and almost 7.6K retweets.

Watch the video shared by Armaan Malik:

Armaan Malik took to Twitter to share the full BTS’ Dynamite song and shared it in parts on his Instagram story. He accompanied the video with the caption, “This song is stuck in my head Fire #Dynamite #BTS@bts_bighit” and tagged the group as well. The video received several comments from the fans and followers of Armaan Malik.

Here are some fan reactions on the video-

More about BTS' Dynamite song

Seven-member K-pop boy group BTS including Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi, Kim Seok Jin, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, Jeon Jungkoook, and Jung Hoseok released Dynamite MV on August 21. The song is the group's first-ever music video in the English language before this only RM and Jungkook sang a full original track in English that is Waste It On Me. BTS' Dynamite song follows a 'retro' theme as per the BTS Episode on YouTube channel. The members have shared fun and relaxing MV after their last album Map of the Soul:7, which has serious themed music videos. One of the members, Suga said in BTS Episode that the song is a 'road trip' song for their young fanbase. The MV, since its release, has been record-breaking in terms of views on YouTube and Spotify streams.

Watch the MV-

Promo Image Credits: BTS Instagram and Armaan Malik Twitter.

