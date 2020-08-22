BTS' 'Dynamite' Sets A New YouTube Record For The Highest Number Of Views In One Day

The K-Pop band BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular musical groups in the entire world. BTS has a massive fanbase in every single country of the world and is one of the few bands that are capable of breaking the boundaries of borders and languages.

BTS' new music video, Dynamite, has now set a new record on the video-sharing platform YouTube. BTS' Dynamite music video now holds the record of getting the highest number of views within the first 24-hours of release.

BTS' Dynamite sets a new record in YouTube for the highest number of views in 24-hours

Also Read | BTS Jimin Is 'disco King' In DYNAMITE Teaser; Fandom Takes Over Twitter Trends

BTS' Dynamite music video became the record holder for the highest number of views within 24-hours after the video cross 113 million views on Youtube. Previously, this record was held by another K-pop song, titled How You Like That, by Korean band Blackpink. However, Blackpink's song only got 86.3 million views in a day, which is far lower than the new record set by BTS.

Also Read | BTS' 'Dynamite' Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson, Earns Praise From Jackson's Nephew Taj

BTS' Dynamite music video became a global sensation almost immediately, as it is the band's very first song that is completely sung in English. While BTS' V had previously released an English track of his own, this is the first time the entire band has come together and released a new track that is completely sung in the English language.

Due to this reason, international fans are loving this new music video and BTS' Dynamite even reached the number one spot on Youtube's trending page.

Also Read | BTS' 'Dynamite' Now Has The Highest YouTube Premiere Record, Dethrones Blackpink

Moreover, BTS' Dynamite even broke another Youtube record thanks to the band's massive fan following. The music video for the song also holds the record for the highest number of live concurrent viewers during its Youtube Premiere. BTS' Dynamite had over 3 million people watching the video when it first dropped online.

BTS is also set to sing Dynamite at this year's MTV Video Music Awards on August 30. The music video for BTS' Dynamite is directed by Yong Seok Choi. The video was produced by Emma Sungeun Kim from GE Production.

Also Read | BTS Dynamite Teaser Photos Give A Look At Band's Upcoming English Single

[Promo from @bts.bighitofficial Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.