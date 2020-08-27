BTS' Latest In The SOOP Teaser Shows Them Enjoying A Unwinding Amid Nature, Watch Video

BTS released another In The SOOP teaser yesterday to treat BTS ARMY. This is the third episode while another had been released earlier to anticipate their upcoming song. In the latest In The SOOP video, the K-pop boy band of seven could be seen sharing snippets of how they spend their mornings together. Not only that, but there was also some cooking involved in their backyard. Here's what the latest In The SOOP video is all about.

BTS releases Episode 3 of their In The SOOP teaser

BTS recently released their latest song, Dynamite MV which was high on energy and showed the boys engaging in some fun and quirky activities. However, it seems the K-pop members needed some healing time after this project. They de-stressed with a nature trip where they did some fun activities together.

BTS' In the SOOP teaser started with J-Hope waking up with an "aaaaa" as he stretches probably to drive the sleep away. Meanwhile, Suga walked around the house looking utterly confused and probably ready to go back to sleep again. However, one cannot help but notice how adorable he looked in his loose white t-shirt and black trousers scratching his head.

Screengrab from BTS' video

Next, Jin can be seen sitting at his piano early in the morning trying to work. However, the pyjama-clad singer seems too sleepy to function. This is followed by a snippet of Jin and Yoongi trying to cook kimchi fried rice over a makeshift fire. Trying to get the big wok inside, they even tripped and almost dropped it in an "oops moment". Meanwhile, RM and V just watch them stumble.

Screengrab from BTS' video

In the next scene, as it rains heavily outside, BTS members are seen sprawled on the floor inside trying to work on the lyrics for a new song. Taehyung suggested everyone get working while Hobi adds that they have never worked on a song like this before. Jin and TaeTae also revealed that this is why the experience feels so new and the lyrics came to them "naturally". On the other, Suga, J-Hope, and V are seen goofing around as Jungkook tackles them on the ground.

Screengrab from BTS' video

The last scene is from their dinner which looks very cosy being set up outside in an open tent. As the boys sit around the table enjoying their food, Jin and J-Hope are hand-fed by Kookie. Yoongi comments that it was a nice experience to which Jimin adds that their surrounding is very beautiful and every time some or the other surprises him. Finally, Hobi asks everyone to gather for a group selfie and In The SOOP teaser ends here.

Screengrab from BTS' video

