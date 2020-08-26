BTS' 'Blue Sky' Cast, Story Line And Release, Here Is What We Know So Far

BTS’ rise to global fame and domination of the Korean music industry has been a tale of its own and reportedly it will be told. According to a report by IBT, the struggle to the success story of the seven-member boyband will be turned into a drama under the title Blue Sky. However, IBT also reported that the Blue Sky cast has been requested to keep the utmost secrecy post the script reading session recently.

Also Read | BTS' 'Dynamite' Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson, Earns Praise From Jackson's Nephew Taj

BTS' real story to be essayed by Blue Sky cast

The only solid fact known to many at the moment is that Blue Sky cast members will step into the shoes of BTS’ seven members that is RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and Taehyung. Each member will be represented exactly as they are, as per reports. According to the report by IBT, the first script reading session of Blue Sky cast was wrapped up recently. However, there is no information on the venue or the crew of the drama.

Also Read | BTS’ 'Dynamite' Creates A New Record As It Garners 10 Million Views In Just 20 Minutes

According to a report by Koreaboo, a K-pop and K-drama news entertainment portal, the drama is being produced by BTS stars’ representative agency BigHit as well as Chorokbaem Media. In the last two months, the production houses have completed the casting and schedule for filming. However, any development is being kept under wraps.

Recently, as per a report by Soompi, actor Seo Ji Hoon had revealed that he will essay one of the BTS stars. He will be in a pivotal role in Blue Sky cast. Post this, the agency has urged the cast members to not reveal the identity. The drama was soon to go into production in August, however, it is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to Koreaboo, the cast members have signed a non-disclosure agreement with the agency breaking of which will result in a fine. The agency is maintaining the secrecy by deploying personal agents who will deliver scripts. There was speculation in Korean media that actors like Woo Hee-Jin and Kim Nam Hee are going to essay important roles, but there is no official confirmation from their side as yet. BigHit is yet to comment on where (medium) the drama Blue Sky will be releasing.

Also Read | BTS Joins BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Twenty One Pilots In VMAs 2020 Best Group Category

Also Read | 'Blue Sky' Cast And Crew Asked To Sign Secrecy Waiver Before First Scripting Of BTS Drama?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.