Armaan Malik Wishes Brother Amaal On Birthday, Says 'tu Meri Jaan Hai'

The young and talented music composer Amaal Mallik has turned a year older on June 16. On the joyous occasion, his brother and singer Armaan Malik shared a post on social media while extending his best wishes in the sweetest way possible. Armaan shared a beautiful selfie where the two can be seen smiling and posing for the picture. While captioning the picture, the Sooraj Doba Hai singer poured his heart and wrote that Amaal has officially turned into an uncle as he ringed in his 30th birthday.

Armaan Malik pens beautiful wishes for brother Amaal

Armaan penned his wishes on Twitter and called him his ‘Jaan’ while expressing his love on the special day. He even wrote that the love Armaan holds in his heart for his brother is something which above anything in the world. The bond between the two is just something one cannot miss.

Amaal turns 30 & can officially be called an uncle 😂 hahaha happy birthday bhai love you more than you can ever imagine! Tu meri jaan hai @AmaalMallik ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXi3FhenLt — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 15, 2020

Reportedly Armaan started singing at five, his sibling went to music classes since the age of eight. According to reports, in an interview, Amaal had said that the direction was given to them by their parents, but the choice of pursuing music as a profession was theirs completely.

Sometime back, the two brothers were roped in to perform shoulder to shoulder for the first time in a digital concert, ‘The Care Concert.’ A host of artists from the music fraternity had performed on April 11 to raise money for the PM Cares Fund in an attempt to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the singer who released his two English track Control and Next To Me, gave an interview with a media agency where he talked about his international music and the creative process behind it. Talking about his single Control, the singer explained what missing someone meant to him. The singer explained that missing someone is not about how long it’s been since you last saw them but about wishing that they were beside you every minute of the day when you're going about with your daily life. He said that he wanted to capture this sentiment in his music as people would connect to it. He wanted his music to be relatable to everyone.

