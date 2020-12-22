Artist Diddy Posts A Mesmerizing Picture Of His Mother To Celebrate Her Birthday

Sean John Combs, popularly known as Diddy, is a famous American rapper, singer and producer who recently posted a blissful picture of his mother who recently turned 80. He added a cute message along with her picture in which he wrote how special she was in her life. One of the other Diddy’s photos also depicted that it was her twin daughters’ birthday too.

Diddy’s Instagram was full of joy and affection as he shared messages for his mother as well as her twin daughters too. Let’s take a look at Diddy’s Instagram and see what he wrote for her mother and kids.

Diddy's mother turned 80

As it was Diddy’s mother’s birthday, the artist took to his Instagram handle and shared her mother’s picture in which she can be seen wearing a stunning cream and blue coloured attire. In the post, he stated how he only exists because of his beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling him the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen. He then wished a happy 80th birthday to the best mother in the world and added how much he loved her.

Diddy also mentioned that this picture was taken at the age 80 so there was no editing done in it and her mother looks this young naturally.

Image Source- Diddy's Instagram

All his fans along with other popular celebrities took to Diddy’s Instagram and wished his mother on her birthday. Celebrity artists such as Bebe Rexha, Mario Winans, Michelle, Gizzle, Janelle and several others send love and adorable wishes to Diddy’s mother. Take a look at Diddy’s Instagram and see how the other artists reacted.

Also Read Steven Spielberg's Birthday: Here Are A Few Dynamic War Movies By The Hollywood Director

Also Read Katie Holmes & Emilio Vitolo Go Public With Their Relationship On Holmes' 42nd Birthday

Diddy also added a short video on Instagram and stated how grateful he was to have a mother like her and stated that the day was super special to him as his twin daughters also share the birthday with their grandmother. He then posted a picture of his adorable daughters. As Diddy’s family consists of his six children along with his multiple wives all this while, it was heartwarming to see Diddy being thankful for having a great mother and kids. Have a look.

Image Source- Diddy's Instagram

Diddy’s net worth

According to the reports by Wealthy Gorilla, Diddy’s net worth is estimated to be around $855 Million(63,15,54,30,000INR).

Also Read Jonah Hill's Birthday: 10 Movies For Which The Actor Has Lent His Voice; Take A Look

Also Read Ralph Fiennes' Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.