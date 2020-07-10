Artist Juice WRLD's Album 'Legends Never Die' Aims At Honouring And Celebrating His Life

Juice WRLD's death remains to be one of the greatest scars on the music industry. Grade A Productions and Interscope Records recently released a new album which features 21 tracks of the much-loved rapper. The album is called Legends Never Die and brings together a number of renowned artists who were in awe of his work.

Juice WRLD’s album stirring a storm

Juice WRLD’s new album was recently released by Grade A Productions and Interscope Records as an ode to the fans. The world-famous rapper passed away in December 2019 due to drug overdose.

Juice WRLD’s official Twitter handle had previously made an announcement about the same with the help of a paragraph-long statement. In the statement released earlier this week, they announced that they are planning to honour the life and art of Juice WRLD by releasing a new album, Legends Never Die.

The statement also said that the album would consist of 15 pieces which will also shed some light on the collaborators that deeply impacted Juiced WRLD’s musical process. It also said that Juice WRLD has always dedicated his music to the fans and this one is no different. They also asked the fans to join hands in celebrating Juice WRLD’s work by enjoying his newest album.

The album is now available for the audience and features Juice WRLD’s collaboration with Halsey, Marshmello, Trippie Redd, Polo G and Kid Laro. Have a look at the statement released on Juice WRLD’s Twitter handle, here.

Previously, much-loved singer Halsey had posted about her collaboration with Juice WRLD and also released the song on a number of music streaming platforms. The song, called Life’s A Mess, is being regarded as a huge hit as people are loving the relatable lyrics of this piece. A number of people could be seen talking about the gem that the industry has lost.

The combined voices of Halsey and Juice WRLD are also being appreciated for the soothing effect that they create. Have a look at the song Life’s A Mess and Halsey’s note for the late Chicago-based rapper here.

