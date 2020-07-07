Juice WRLD' Single With Halsey 'Life's A Mess' Is Leaving Fans Emotional And Nostalgic

Juice WRLD and Halsey have been creating a lot of buzz amongst the people ever since the song release on July 6, 2020. People can be seen remembering Juice WRLD for the amazing track, its tuning and rhythm, that he had created in collaboration with Halsey. A wide range of people also paid their tributes to the artist who passed way in December 2019 due to a seizure.

Juice WRLD and Halsey’s new track leaves a lasting impact

Juice WRLD’s sad demise on December 8, 2029, had left the entire world in a state of shock. Close to seven months after the incident, the collaborative piece, Life’s A Mess, created by the American rapper with Halsey released. The song is being loved by the fans for its catchy tune and relatable lyrics.

The video released showcases a man painting the portrait of Juice WRLD and Halsey while a song on life and love plays in the background. The man can be seen skillfully painting out the two artists with easy and light brush strokes. In the picture painted, the two artists can be seen hugging each other while there is a bottle of alcohol in Juice WRLD’s hand.

The lyrics of the song speak about how things fall apart in life and how it affects everyone equally. Towards the end, the two artists also sing about the kind of change that a supportive and loving person can bring. The song has good beats and has the ability to keep the audience hooked throughout. Have a look at the song by Juice WRLD and Halsey here.

People on Twitter have been feeling overwhelming emotions listening to the track and Juice WRLD’s voice. They can be seen speaking about how life is, indeed, a mess as nothing is fixed and people have to deal with a number of unjust situations most of the times. Have a look at few of the reactions to Life’s A Mess doing the rounds on Twitter here.

Not a role model, not the best person there is, but damn it #JuiceWRLD was a heck of an artist. #LifesAMess is just amazing... In all honesty it's awful there's not going to be new music from him. 🖤 — Ettore Pelosato (@EttorePelosato) July 7, 2020

ℑ 𝔯𝔢𝔪𝔢𝔪𝔟𝔢𝔯 𝔴𝔥𝔢𝔫 𝔪𝔢 𝔞𝔫𝔡 𝔩𝔬𝔳𝔢 𝔞𝔦𝔫'𝔱 𝔠𝔩𝔦𝔠𝔎,

𝔏𝔬𝔬𝔨𝔦𝔫' 𝔣𝔬𝔯 𝔰𝔬𝔪𝔢𝔱𝔥𝔦𝔫' 𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔩, 𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔫 ℑ 𝔣𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔡 𝔦𝔱 💔🖤 @JuiceWorlddd #LifesAMess — 𝘴​ꪖ​ꪑ​ꫀ​ꫀ​𝘬​ꪖ​ ❥ (@sjvyme) July 7, 2020

Between the heartfelt lyrics, Halsey’s angelic voice, her & Juice’s voices seamlessly blending together AND watching their portrait be painted while the song plays & then the camera pans out to show the finished painting of them.... MY HEART COULD HARDLY TAKE IT.😭 #LifesAMess — Nicollette ✨ (@Nicollette_91) July 7, 2020

Image Courtesy: Halsey Instagram and Juice WRLD (YouTube)

