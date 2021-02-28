As Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Dating Pardison Fontaine; Know Some Facts About Her Beau

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed via an Instagram live session on February 19, 2021, that she has been dating fellow rapper, Pardison Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion said in her live session, “People don’t know what the hell they are talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi. Cause he is so calm and so sweet". "And very, you know … That’s my boo. And I really like him … He is so perfect and he would never do anything to hurt me, just so y’all know," she added. The couple had been hinting at their relationship ever since Valentine’s Day and things have now become official. Ever since Megan Thee Stallion has made things official, fans are curious to know more about her new beau, read on to know five facts about Pardison Fontaine.

Facts about Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine

Pardison Fontaine is not the rapper’s actual name, Megan Thee Stallion is a stage name for Tina Snow. Fontaine’s real name is Jordyn Kyle Lanier Thorpe. His stage name has been inspired by the movie Back To The Future’s Marty McFly, Fontaine told People in an interview in 2019. He had originally wanted his stage name to be Pardi McFly, but then thought people would not want to work with someone called that so he dropped McFly from his name.

Pardison Fontaine has been rapping ever since he was in the 7th grade. He told People that his friend asked him to join in on one of his songs and Pardison did. Once his friend shared the beat with him, he wrote the lyrics to a rap and was ready in record time. That was his first-ever rap and he has been rapping ever since.

Pardison Fontaine said in the same interview that he loves the opportunity to create. This was one of the deciding factors behind him becoming a rapper. He was thrilled that something that was born in his head and that he created could affect people’s days and lives. This is what he called the best part about music.

Pardison Fontaine gained popularity for his work with Cardi B. He has written the lyrics to some of her songs. One of Pardison Fontaine’s songs that created a buzz and got him imminent recognition was Backin’ it up featuring Cardi B. Fontaine said he loved working with Cardi B because of the passion with which she worked.

Pardison Fontaine was born in Newburgh New York and he never forgot the community he grew up in, he said in the interview. He said that he never thought he could be in a position to help his community but now that he was, he was going to do everything in power to give back to his community. He had always looked for a figure to look up to in his community when he was younger and he did not find it, he said he was happy to be the figure in the lives of others now that he could be.

