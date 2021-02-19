Ariana Grande Drops Deluxe Version Of 'Positions' With Four New Tracks! Check Here

Ariana Grande has finally released her latest Positions Deluxe album. Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Ariana informed her Arianators that her Positions Deluxe album songs are out and ready with four additional tracks added to the list for them to listen to. Fans and celebrities alike could not hide their excitement as they cheered the American Pop singer in the comments under the post.

Ariana Grande's new album Positions had released on the 30th of October, 2020 with the title track 'Positions'. Exploring themes like sexual intimacy and finding love, her album comprised of R&B and trap-pop sounds. With guest vocals like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and The Weeknd, her album was received positively by her fans and critics alike.

Ariana teases Deluxe Positions album songs on Instagram

Ariana Grande took to Instagram a day prior to the release of the Positions Deluxe album and teased four songs for her fans. Posting snippets of the songs, Ariana gave her fans a glimpse of the music and vibe. The four songs were Someone Like You (Interlude), Test Drive, Worst Behaviour, and Main Thing. Fans in the comments had a hard time choosing their favourite song while many commented that they couldn't wait for all the songs to be released.

Ariana Grande's new album- Deluxe edition

The singer dropped the deluxe version of her new album Positions on the 19th of February, 2021. The version includes 19 tracks with songs like Shut Up, Motive ft. Doja Cat, My Hair, and Safety Net ft, Ty Dolla Sign. Arina Collaborated with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion on the 34+35 remix that did wonders on the Billboard charts. She also collaborated with The Weeknd on the track Off The Table and Ty Dolla Sign on the track Safety Net.

Fans reaction to the album release

Several celebrities commented under Ariana Grande's post supporting and congratulating the singer on her album release. MTV commented under the post referring to one of Arian's songs saying that they have been waiting for someone like her. One fan commented about how she is in love with Ariana and can't stop listening to her new album. Several fans commented about their favourite tracks under the post.

