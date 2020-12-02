Daily Ent Recap Dec 2: Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Officially Dating & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Rihanna dating long time friend ASAP Rocky to Ellen Page coming out as transgender, many celebrities made headlines on December 2. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Longtime Friends Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Officially Dating

According to a report by New York Post, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially dating. The couple was spotted dining over the weekend with some friends. Rihanna split from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January this year. The two had been dating for three years. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s friendship goes way back in 2013. He had done the opening act for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour.

Also read | Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Dating? Recent Reports Confirm Rumours

Ellen Page comes out as transgender, changes name to Elliot Page

Oscar-winning actor Ellen Page has come out as a transperson. He changed his name to Elliot. He took to Twitter to reveal this to his fans and followers. He also thanked his fans and followers who supported him in his decision.

Also read | Ellen Page Of 'Umbrella Academy' Comes Out As Transgender, Says 'My Name Is Elliot'

Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Twitter to reveal the news to his fans. Giving his health update, he said that he has isolated himself and is going fine. His spokesperson has told PTI that he has been home quarantined.

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020

Also read | Sunny Deol Tweets After Contracting COVID-19, Updates On Health Status

Radhika Apte's International Thriller 'A Call To Spy' To Release On Amazon Prime

Radhika Apte’s international debut movie A Call To Spy is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020. The movie is directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher is written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas. It tells the story of three World War II spies.

Also read | Radhika Apte's International Thriller 'A Call To Spy' To Release On Amazon Prime

Falcon Crest Star Abby Dalton Passes Away At 88 In Los Angeles

In an interaction with Fox News, Abby Dalton’s agent has announced that the veteran actor has passed away. She was 88 years old. The agent announced that the television actor passed away on November 23, 2020. Abby is known for her role in the Falcon Crest show.

Also read | Falcon Crest Star Abby Dalton Passes Away At 88 In Los Angeles

Wonder Woman 1984 Will Be The First Film On HBO Max With 4K Ultra HD Quality

Wonder Woman 1984 is all set to hit the theatres and HBO Max on December 25, 2020. The movie will also be available in 4K Ultra HD quality for streaming. Director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to the share the news with the fans of the movie. Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated DC movies.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

Also read | Wonder Woman 1984 Will Be The First Film On HBO Max With 4K Ultra HD Quality

Image courtesy- @badgalriri and @elliotpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.