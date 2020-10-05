Asha Bhosle Gives Advice To Aspiring Singers, Asks To Not Focus On Fashion Quotient

Recently, legendary singer Asha Bhosle gave a piece of advice to the aspiring singers and asked them to not focus on their hairdo and clothes. While talking to Mid-day, Asha Bhosle asserted that she spent her life in a saree and two braids, and made a career singing songs. The veteran also commented on the attention paid to the fashion quotient and dance in the singing reality shows.

READ | Asha Bhosle Extends Gratitude To All Her Fans And Well-wishers For Birthday Wishes

Interestingly, while elaborating about the same, the 87-year-old veteran singer stated that making a singer dance during their performance can affect the breathing, and hence the ability to sing. She further criticised the glamourisation of singers and added that it hampers an artiste from doing justice to the craft in concern. Asha also asked the aspiring singers to merely stand and render a track.

On the other side, the Guinness Book of World Records holder also shared her experience of launching the Asha ki Asha initiative during the Coronavirus-triggered lockdown. She informed me that the initiative received 2,500 entries for the competition since its announcement back in August. while stating the objective of the initiative, Asha added that the team was seeking out a voice that is good, just the way it is.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar Gets A Special B'day Wish From Asha Bhosle With THIS Family Throwback Pic

Asha Ki Asha initiative

As the conversation moved ahead, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner talked about the final winner, Amaan Khan. Bhosle recalled his performances and said that he sang all the songs well, including Rafi's Aapke pehlu mein aakar ro diye, and Mera eh charkha of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab. She also added that Amaan has a good command over Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu.

Talking about the Asha Ki Asha initiative, Khan took home the winning prize of Rs 1 lakh while four other runners up won Rs 25,000 each. Along with Asha Bhosle, popular music composer Shankar Mahadevan was also in the judges' panel of the initiative. Giving a peek into the other entries, Bhosle informed that the entries of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag ja gale, and her song with Ghulam Ali Saab, Sajona sa sajan, were rendered in abundance.

READ | SP Balasubrahmanyam's Death: Asha Bhosle Mourns Loss Of A 'great Artiste', Shares Memories

READ | Did You Know AR Rahman Became Popular On Doordarshan's 'Wonder Ballon'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.