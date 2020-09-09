Asha Bhosle Extends Gratitude To All Her Fans And Well-wishers For Birthday Wishes

Singer Asha Bhosle on Tuesday, September 8, thanked all her fans and well-wishers who sent across wishes on her 87th birthday. "Thank you so much for all your wishes," (sic) wrote Bhosle. Asha Bhosle further advised all her fans to be happy and keep smiling. She wrote: "I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness." (sic)

Check out Asha Bhosle's post:

I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness. Thank you so much for all your wishes 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BOqQ9HvCrF — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar's sweet wish for her sister Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wished her younger sister Asha Bhosle on her birthday with a warm social media post. Sharing a throwback picture, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe." (sic) Check out the post:

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe. pic.twitter.com/0qjCUwzEwX — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2020

Besides Lata Mangeshkar, several social media users wished Asha Bhosle on her birthday. "Wishing the legend #AshaBhosle Ji a very happy healthy wealthy wonderful 87 th birthday. Your songs are very lively energetic and enjoyable like you," wrote Vasumati Savant, a social media user. Here's how fans wished Asha Bhosle on her birthday.

Heartiest Happy 87th Birthday 🎂Wishes to Dear 👸🏻 *Angel ASHA TAI* #ashabhosle #ASHATAYI #ashatai #Pancham 🎵🎼🥂🎶 Praying to God to make you Shine Always in good health musically 🎶 Youthful Cheerful Melodious forever… https://t.co/6L3NNthnhO — Bobby Halder (BOB) (@Bobhalder) September 8, 2020

Happy Birthday dear Asha Ji🎉🙏

God bless you abundantly 🎉🎊

You're my personal favourite ❤️❤️

You've instilled many emotions in me and brought to me every new perspective of music and it's application...Love you!!!!#AshaBhosle #Legend #singer https://t.co/hwolFWR8rp — Arundhati Aniruddha Das🇮🇳 (@Arundhativeera) September 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to the ever versatile @ashabhosle. Here is a wonderful composition by RDB featuring Saira Banu from the 1988 movie ‘Faisla’

Koi To Aaye Re https://t.co/zz0LxtsBTH via @YouTube#AshaBhosle — Ranjit (@cranjit) September 8, 2020

One of the greatest singers of all time. Ashaji has inspired an entire generation. Such legendary artists are born once in a century. @ashabhosle #AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/Z4nTSnezVg — Avick P Saha (तन्मय) (@Avick985P) September 8, 2020

Asha Bhosle's birthday celebration

Asha Bhosle celebrated her birthday with her grandkids- Zanai and Ranjai. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a picture of Asha Bhosle and her grandkids online. Sharing the photo, Manav penned an emotional note expressing his admiration for the singer. Here's a peek into Asha Bhosle's birthday celebration:

