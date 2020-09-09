Last Updated:

Asha Bhosle Extends Gratitude To All Her Fans And Well-wishers For Birthday Wishes

Asha Bhosle celebrated her 87th birthday on Tuesday. Internet was flooded with birthday wishes from her fans and well-wishers. Recently, she thanked everyone.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
Asha Bhosle

Singer Asha Bhosle on Tuesday, September 8, thanked all her fans and well-wishers who sent across wishes on her 87th birthday. "Thank you so much for all your wishes," (sic) wrote Bhosle. Asha Bhosle further advised all her fans to be happy and keep smiling. She wrote: "I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness." (sic) 

Check out Asha Bhosle's post: 

Lata Mangeshkar's sweet wish for her sister Asha Bhosle 

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wished her younger sister Asha Bhosle on her birthday with a warm social media post. Sharing a throwback picture, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe." (sic) Check out the post: 

Besides Lata Mangeshkar, several social media users wished Asha Bhosle on her birthday. "Wishing the legend #AshaBhosle Ji a very happy healthy wealthy wonderful 87 th birthday. Your songs are very lively energetic and enjoyable like you," wrote Vasumati Savant, a social media user. Here's how fans wished Asha Bhosle on her birthday. 

Asha Bhosle's birthday celebration

Asha Bhosle celebrated her birthday with her grandkids- Zanai and Ranjai. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a picture of Asha Bhosle and her grandkids online. Sharing the photo, Manav penned an emotional note expressing his admiration for the singer. Here's a peek into Asha Bhosle's birthday celebration: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

First Published:
