Elderly Women Dance To Helen’s ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’, Video Goes Viral | Watch

As the world struggles to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and every piece of news brings us a fresh supply of anxiety as we need an escape from the stress. And some viral videos on social media help us to brighten up our mood. One such clip has taken the internet by storm that shows two elderly women dancing to an insanely popular Hindi film song.

A Twitter user called Pathan Ka Baccha shared the video on the micro-blogging site which features two elderly women dancing to Asha Bhosle’s evergreen song titled Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja from the 1971 film Caravan. At the beginning of the clip, a man joins the women briefly but soon retreats.

Both the women dressed up in sarees can be seen showing off some killer moves with so much joy and energy. Their enthusiasm is so infectious that it will surely leave a smile on your face. Check out the video here:

This is so cute☺️ pic.twitter.com/xDslL51Ob0 — Pathan ka Baccha (@peechetodekho) August 29, 2020

Netizens shower love on women’s infectious energy

Since being shared on the micro-blogging site, the clip which is winning hearts, has garnered a lot of love and warmth from people. The video currently has over 30,000 views and more than 1000 likes. Netizens have flooded the comments section showering love on the women and their infectious energy.

A user said, “I will take classes from them,” while another commented “so cute, this is how one should enjoy life.” Another user compared the women to Helen, saying “they are tough competition.” Check out some of the reactions here:

I will take classes from them 🥰🥰🥰 — SSharma (@mysteryborn_87) August 30, 2020

I am sure in her age she could have given a tough time to Helen, with due respect. — AYDIAV (@AYDIAVV) August 30, 2020

So cute. This is how one should enjoy life — Pankaj Kumar Saraogi (@PankajK69250388) August 30, 2020

Oh to dance with such abandon 💃🏻 🔥 — thebohemianstoryteller (@amsieofficial) August 30, 2020

Wow

Dil khush hogaya 👌 — Gujjar (@Rowwwdyyy) August 29, 2020

Hehehee, really cute 😍 — saket (@saketsauravsahu) August 31, 2020

Life is smiling and dancing to the fullest. Such a happy and cheerful moment we are witnessing ..thanks for sharing 🥰❤️ https://t.co/ze4HvHjlKk — Finally Someone (@WittyShittyLife) August 30, 2020

Pados waali aunties when i score less marks than their kids.🤣🤣 https://t.co/oKO9yEIsVS — Shweta Thakur🇮🇳🕉️ (@thakuraayn) August 30, 2020

The very iconic song Piya Tu Ab To Aaja was composed by RD Burman and featured the evergreen Bollywood actor Helen, who danced her heart out in the upbeat track. The dance number is from the film Caravan starring Jeetendra and Asha Parekh in the lead roles.

(Image credit: Pathan ka Baccha's Twitter)

