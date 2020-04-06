Asha Bhosle Urges Netizens To Contribute ₹100 Each To The PM-CARES Fund

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of Bollywood celebrities from Ajay Devgn to Kartik Aaryan decided to make a contribution to the PM-CARES Fund. Recently, in an interview with a media agency, veteran singer Asha Bhosle urged the citizens of India to contribute a small amount to the fund. Bhosle also has a question for all the countrymen, wherein she asked everyone about the power of ₹100.

Asha Bhosle urges 130 Crore Indians to donate ₹100 to the PM-CARES Fund

Asha Bhosle was recently interviewed by a media agency, wherein she urged the people of India to contribute a small amount to the PM-CARES Fund. During her interview, the Padma Vibhushan awardee stated that India has a population of 130 crores, and if everyone contributes even a small amount of ₹100, it will add up to a whopping ₹13,000 crores. The singer appealed everyone to take up the initiative and contribute as it will help the country fight the novel Coronavirus.

Furthermore, the Dada Saheb Phalke awardee also sang a patriotic song from 1954's film Jagriti titled Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhayein Jhanki Hindustan Ki. Asha Bhosle concluded her statement by saying India is a country of freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the country while she is only asking them for a contribution of ₹100 that can act as a lifesaver for others.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, also known as PM-CARES Fund was set up on March 28, 2020. The primary goal of this national fund is to help deal with any national emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide relief to the affected ones during this crisis.

