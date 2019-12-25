Kishore Kumar And Asha Bhosle Hit Romantic Duets That Are Must Adds To Your Playlist

Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar are legendary Indian singers who hold the record of singing maximum duets together. Asha Bhosle has also sung many duets with another popular leading singer of Bollywood, Mohammed Rafi. Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's songs are popular amongst the youths even today. However, the singing pair had to face a lot of competition from Rafi and Lata during the 1950s and 1960s. But their duets still managed to carve a place in the mind of listeners in the 1970s and they emerged as a leading playback pair of Bollywood in that era. So, here are the top 5 popular duets of the duo-

Here are the top 5 most popular songs of Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar

Tu Tu Hai Wohi

This song is from the movie Yeh Waada Raha and is one of the finest compositions of R.D Burman, which is even popular now, after 35 years. This Asha and Kishore duet was an extremely known and popular song that featured Rishi Kapoor, Poonam Dhillion and Tina Munim. The lyrics of this song were written by Gulshan Bawra.

O Meri Soni Meri Tamanna

This song is from the movie Yadon Ki Baaraat which featured the most popular Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora. One of the top romantic hits of the famous R. D. Burman, this song has beautifully rendered in Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar’s voice. This song is loved by fans across all generations, even today.

Nahi Nahi Abhi Nahi

This was one of the smash hits of this duo from the movie Jawani Diwani. This album played a significant role to establish Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, as they became the most sought after singing pair in Bollywood in the first half of the 1970s. For the lyrics of this song, Anand Bakshi used to regularly work with R. D. Burman.

Ek Haseena Thi

This song is from the movie Karz was a super success and also the songs played a significant role in the film’s success. In this song, there are three actors playing different roles i.e. Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim as performers and Simi Garewal as a spectator. This chartbuster song was composed by Laxmikant – Pyarelal, who received the best composer award from Filmfare for this song.

