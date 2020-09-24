5 Seconds Of Summer Fame Ashton Irvin Announces His Solo Debut Album 'Superbloom'

Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer fame is all set to take a departure from the Australian pop-rock band and release his solo debut album. Irvin's first solo album is titled Superbloom and its first track titled 'Skinny Skinny' has already been dropped by the artist. Ashton will be the first from the Australian band to embark on a solo project. Check out the first song from Superbloom below -

Ashton Irvin's 'Skinny Skinny' music video

The singer-songwriter's first solo project will be out on October 23, via EMI. The musician also sent out a press release to NME revealing that the first track from the album has been based on a conversation he had with his brother about body image. Irvin has a younger brother, who according to the singer has already been caught in the mental image of how a person's physical form should look like.

The singer wished to write a song that captured the pain of a body dysmorphia as he himself has been through phases where he did not like his body. Irvin has also shared the first look of his album on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption. Check it out below -

It is with a great explosion of joy and with my entire soul that I am proudly announcing to you all that I am releasing my first solo record. The album explores my inner philosophies and feelings about the walk of life I have found myself on. I’m ridiculously excited to share this with you, it feels like this record has been over a decade in the making. It brings me the greatest joy of all that I am in a band that allows me to create freely inside and outside of it. I can’t wait for you to hear it.

Along with the announcement of his latest album, the entire tracklist has also been released by the singer-songwriter. Superbloom will consist of ten tracks ranging in different genres. Check out the list below -

1. Scar

2. Have U Found What Ur Looking For

3. Skinny Skinny

4. Greyhound

5. Matter Of Time

6. Sunshine

7. The Sweetness

8. I’m To Blame

9. Drive

10. Perfect Lie

